4216 W 167th Street
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:32 AM

4216 W 167th Street

4216 W 167th St · No Longer Available
Location

4216 W 167th St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW... Remodeled and Updated 3 bedroom and 1.50 bathroom house in South Lawndale. Large living room with fireplace and beautiful tile flooring. Gourmet kitchen with new tile flooring; newer stainless steel appliances, double oven, dishwasher, tiled counter and tile backsplash. Formal dining room off the kitchen with tile flooring and ceiling fan. 3 good sized bedrooms with ceiling fans and hardwood flooring. Master bedroom opens to large patio and backyard. Remodeled bathroom with newer toilet and beautiful tiles at the counter and shower area. 2nd bathroom is with a toilet and sink. Large sun room just off the dining area with tile flooring opens to backyard. Individual laundry room inside the house. 2 Car detached oversized garage with additional storage space. Large bonus room behind the garage ideal for use as home office. New interior paint. Extra-Large landscaped backyard. Central Heat and Copper plumbing. Close to the mall, freeway and general shopping. Property owner may consider accepting a pet for additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 W 167th Street have any available units?
4216 W 167th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4216 W 167th Street have?
Some of 4216 W 167th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 W 167th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4216 W 167th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 W 167th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4216 W 167th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4216 W 167th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4216 W 167th Street offers parking.
Does 4216 W 167th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 W 167th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 W 167th Street have a pool?
No, 4216 W 167th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4216 W 167th Street have accessible units?
No, 4216 W 167th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 W 167th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4216 W 167th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4216 W 167th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4216 W 167th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
