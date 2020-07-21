4216 W 167th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW... Remodeled and Updated 3 bedroom and 1.50 bathroom house in South Lawndale. Large living room with fireplace and beautiful tile flooring. Gourmet kitchen with new tile flooring; newer stainless steel appliances, double oven, dishwasher, tiled counter and tile backsplash. Formal dining room off the kitchen with tile flooring and ceiling fan. 3 good sized bedrooms with ceiling fans and hardwood flooring. Master bedroom opens to large patio and backyard. Remodeled bathroom with newer toilet and beautiful tiles at the counter and shower area. 2nd bathroom is with a toilet and sink. Large sun room just off the dining area with tile flooring opens to backyard. Individual laundry room inside the house. 2 Car detached oversized garage with additional storage space. Large bonus room behind the garage ideal for use as home office. New interior paint. Extra-Large landscaped backyard. Central Heat and Copper plumbing. Close to the mall, freeway and general shopping. Property owner may consider accepting a pet for additional deposit.