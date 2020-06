Amenities

Completely remodeled, gorgeous home in prime Lawndale area. This home boasts two large master bedrooms and an open concept living space. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and dining area. Washer and dryer available to tenants. Detached garage and front driveway make for plenty of parking and storage. Newly installed grass and private outdoor space, perfect for entertaining . Close to El Camino College and walking distance to various parks.