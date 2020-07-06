All apartments in Lawndale
Lawndale, CA
15000 Osage Avenue
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

15000 Osage Avenue

15000 Osage Avenue
Location

15000 Osage Avenue, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
COMPLETELY REMODELED & UPGRADED 4 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms duplex home in a desirable area of North Lawndale. Close by to local schools, parks, shopping centers, and freeways. Quiet street and neighborhood, perfect for your family or anyone. Lots of parking, shared use of the driveway with one parking spot in back, one parking spot in the covered car port, plus plenty of street parking. Rent includes trash, gas, and a gas range/oven with hood vent. Tenant pays for their own electricity and water. The whole house has been upgraded as you can see in the pictures. Brand new kitchen and bathrooms, wood flooring throughout the house, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, double pane windows, fresh paint, molding, and good size bedrooms each with their own closet. Master bedroom features private walk in bathroom. Washer and dryer hookups are in back. Full use of front yard and enclosed back patio for tenants only. Owners live in the back house, which is a completely separate building from the front house that is for rent. Total privacy for you and your family. Perfect central location for commuters or access to the the 405, 105, and 110 freeways, or for anyone in the South Bay area as well. Minutes away from LAX, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, and many other local locations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15000 Osage Avenue have any available units?
15000 Osage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 15000 Osage Avenue have?
Some of 15000 Osage Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15000 Osage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15000 Osage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15000 Osage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15000 Osage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 15000 Osage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15000 Osage Avenue offers parking.
Does 15000 Osage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15000 Osage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15000 Osage Avenue have a pool?
No, 15000 Osage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15000 Osage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15000 Osage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15000 Osage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15000 Osage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15000 Osage Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15000 Osage Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

