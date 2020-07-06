15000 Osage Avenue

Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED & UPGRADED 4 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms duplex home in a desirable area of North Lawndale. Close by to local schools, parks, shopping centers, and freeways. Quiet street and neighborhood, perfect for your family or anyone. Lots of parking, shared use of the driveway with one parking spot in back, one parking spot in the covered car port, plus plenty of street parking. Rent includes trash, gas, and a gas range/oven with hood vent. Tenant pays for their own electricity and water. The whole house has been upgraded as you can see in the pictures. Brand new kitchen and bathrooms, wood flooring throughout the house, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, double pane windows, fresh paint, molding, and good size bedrooms each with their own closet. Master bedroom features private walk in bathroom. Washer and dryer hookups are in back. Full use of front yard and enclosed back patio for tenants only. Owners live in the back house, which is a completely separate building from the front house that is for rent. Total privacy for you and your family. Perfect central location for commuters or access to the the 405, 105, and 110 freeways, or for anyone in the South Bay area as well. Minutes away from LAX, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, and many other local locations.