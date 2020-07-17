14823 Burin Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 03/01/19 3 bedroom 2 bath for rent - Property Id: 9475



Open house Viewing date: February 9th: 10am to 4pm.



4 miles from Manhattan Beach. 8 miles from LAX Airport. Enjoy cool ocean breezes home featuring indoor laundry hook up available, beautiful newly remodeled kitchen great for entertaining. Brand new windows and blinds throughout. Walking distance to parks, dining, the library and Civic Center. Centrally located minutes to the South Bay Galleria, the Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach Piers, Alondra golf course, El Camino College, and convenient freeway access.



House comes unfurnished (furniture, washer and dryer in photo were staging only). Following items will remain with the house: a gas range stove oven, a dishwasher, 6 countertop stools, and a back patio table with an umbrella (Chairs not included).



Small pets are allowed with non-refundable pet deposit of $250 required (not included as part of security deposit).



- First month, Deposit (equal of rent), and a non-refundable pet deposit are due at lease signing.

