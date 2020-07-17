All apartments in Lawndale
14823 Burin Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14823 Burin Ave.

14823 Burin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14823 Burin Avenue, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Available 03/01/19 3 bedroom 2 bath for rent - Property Id: 9475

Open house Viewing date: February 9th: 10am to 4pm.

4 miles from Manhattan Beach. 8 miles from LAX Airport. Enjoy cool ocean breezes home featuring indoor laundry hook up available, beautiful newly remodeled kitchen great for entertaining. Brand new windows and blinds throughout. Walking distance to parks, dining, the library and Civic Center. Centrally located minutes to the South Bay Galleria, the Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach Piers, Alondra golf course, El Camino College, and convenient freeway access.

House comes unfurnished (furniture, washer and dryer in photo were staging only). Following items will remain with the house: a gas range stove oven, a dishwasher, 6 countertop stools, and a back patio table with an umbrella (Chairs not included).

Small pets are allowed with non-refundable pet deposit of $250 required (not included as part of security deposit).

- First month, Deposit (equal of rent), and a non-refundable pet deposit are due at lease signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/9475
Property Id 9475

(RLNE4698661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

