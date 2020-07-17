14611 Avis Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment in Lawndale

Approximately 750 Sq Ft

Downstairs Apartment

Apartment features new laminate floors, new window blinds, and new paint throughout.

New Stove and Microwave range hood included.

Kitchen cabinets have been refurbished and new quartz countertop, new sink, and new faucet have been installed.

New ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room.

Laundry Hookups available inside kitchen area

2 Assigned Parking Spaces

Water & Trash included



Cross Streets: S. Rosecrans Ave. and W. Prairie Ave.

Near 405 Fwy and less than 10 minutes away from South Bay Galleria Mall



Submit your Application today!

R.E.M.S. Inc

(310) 793-9500

2461 W 208th Street #100, Torrance, CA 90501

www.wemanageproperty.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.