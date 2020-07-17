All apartments in Lawndale
Lawndale, CA
14611 Avis Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14611 Avis Avenue

14611 Avis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14611 Avis Avenue, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment in Lawndale
Approximately 750 Sq Ft
Downstairs Apartment
Apartment features new laminate floors, new window blinds, and new paint throughout.
New Stove and Microwave range hood included.
Kitchen cabinets have been refurbished and new quartz countertop, new sink, and new faucet have been installed.
New ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room.
Laundry Hookups available inside kitchen area
2 Assigned Parking Spaces
Water & Trash included

Cross Streets: S. Rosecrans Ave. and W. Prairie Ave.
Near 405 Fwy and less than 10 minutes away from South Bay Galleria Mall

Submit your Application today!
R.E.M.S. Inc
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th Street #100, Torrance, CA 90501
www.wemanageproperty.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14611 Avis Avenue have any available units?
14611 Avis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 14611 Avis Avenue have?
Some of 14611 Avis Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14611 Avis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14611 Avis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14611 Avis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14611 Avis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14611 Avis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14611 Avis Avenue offers parking.
Does 14611 Avis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14611 Avis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14611 Avis Avenue have a pool?
No, 14611 Avis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14611 Avis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14611 Avis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14611 Avis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14611 Avis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14611 Avis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14611 Avis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
