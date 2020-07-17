14611 Avis Avenue

Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment in Lawndale
Approximately 750 Sq Ft
Downstairs Apartment
Apartment features new laminate floors, new window blinds, and new paint throughout.
New Stove and Microwave range hood included.
Kitchen cabinets have been refurbished and new quartz countertop, new sink, and new faucet have been installed.
New ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room.
Laundry Hookups available inside kitchen area
2 Assigned Parking Spaces
Water & Trash included
Cross Streets: S. Rosecrans Ave. and W. Prairie Ave.
Near 405 Fwy and less than 10 minutes away from South Bay Galleria Mall
R.E.M.S. Inc
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th Street #100, Torrance, CA 90501
www.wemanageproperty.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.