14517 Larch street

Come and live your Best Life at 14517 Larch Ave Lawndale Ca , conveniently located in the South Bay region of the Greater Los Angeles Area, walking distance to stores. With delicious Restaurants at your fingertips you will never be Bored. Our apartment interiors offer large living space at Its best with renovated kitchens nice appliances, hardwood floors and amazing storage space. Beautiful NEW paint throughout - Wood Vinyl Floors - Ceiling Fans - Beautiful NEW Quartz counter tops - Stove/Oven - Great clean and well maintained property - Small quiet building. - Onsite Laundry PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! As we know you will love this location and unit, please come prepared, bring the following: 1) Copies of ID 2) Fully Completed Application (We will provide to you) 3) Proof Of Income (Two Month of Check Stubs) 4) credit check of 45.00 per application in the form of a cashiers check or money order made out to PSS Rental insurance is required Dont wait any longer! CALL, TEXT OR EMAIL NOW!!!!!.

