Last updated May 16 2020 at 8:44 AM

14517 Larch street

14517 Larch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14517 Larch Avenue, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come and live your Best Life at 14517 Larch Ave Lawndale Ca , conveniently located in the South Bay region of the Greater Los Angeles Area, walking distance to stores. With delicious Restaurants at your fingertips you will never be Bored. Our apartment interiors offer large living space at Its best with renovated kitchens nice appliances, hardwood floors and amazing storage space. Beautiful NEW paint throughout - Wood Vinyl Floors - Ceiling Fans - Beautiful NEW Quartz counter tops - Stove/Oven - Great clean and well maintained property - Small quiet building. - Onsite Laundry PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! As we know you will love this location and unit, please come prepared, bring the following: 1) Copies of ID 2) Fully Completed Application (We will provide to you) 3) Proof Of Income (Two Month of Check Stubs) 4) credit check of 45.00 per application in the form of a cashiers check or money order made out to PSS Rental insurance is required Dont wait any longer! CALL, TEXT OR EMAIL NOW!!!!!.
.

https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/lawndale-3-bed-2-bath/6402/

IT490513 - IT49MC6402

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14517 Larch street have any available units?
14517 Larch street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 14517 Larch street have?
Some of 14517 Larch street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14517 Larch street currently offering any rent specials?
14517 Larch street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14517 Larch street pet-friendly?
No, 14517 Larch street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 14517 Larch street offer parking?
No, 14517 Larch street does not offer parking.
Does 14517 Larch street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14517 Larch street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14517 Larch street have a pool?
No, 14517 Larch street does not have a pool.
Does 14517 Larch street have accessible units?
No, 14517 Larch street does not have accessible units.
Does 14517 Larch street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14517 Larch street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14517 Larch street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14517 Larch street does not have units with air conditioning.

