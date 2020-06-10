1508 Circa Del Lago

Amenities
Beautiful senior living at Lake San Marcos at The Chateau! Independent 55+ living community. Rental price includes HOA amenities of 30 meal tickets, transportation, bi-monthly cleaning, water and trash. Enjoy gourmet dining, champagne Sunday brunch, numerous activities, exercise room, Pool & Spa! Nice bright location overlooking the pool with views to the surrounding hills & mountains. This price is for 1 person, 2nd resident is additional $671.23 mo. which includes additional 30 meal credits.