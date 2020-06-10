All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:39 PM

1508 Circa Del Lago

1508 Circa Del Lago · (760) 672-4578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1508 Circa Del Lago, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B303 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Beautiful senior living at Lake San Marcos at The Chateau! Independent 55+ living community. Rental price includes HOA amenities of 30 meal tickets, transportation, bi-monthly cleaning, water and trash. Enjoy gourmet dining, champagne Sunday brunch, numerous activities, exercise room, Pool & Spa! Nice bright location overlooking the pool with views to the surrounding hills & mountains. This price is for 1 person, 2nd resident is additional $671.23 mo. which includes additional 30 meal credits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Circa Del Lago have any available units?
1508 Circa Del Lago has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1508 Circa Del Lago have?
Some of 1508 Circa Del Lago's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Circa Del Lago currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Circa Del Lago isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Circa Del Lago pet-friendly?
No, 1508 Circa Del Lago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos.
Does 1508 Circa Del Lago offer parking?
No, 1508 Circa Del Lago does not offer parking.
Does 1508 Circa Del Lago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Circa Del Lago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Circa Del Lago have a pool?
Yes, 1508 Circa Del Lago has a pool.
Does 1508 Circa Del Lago have accessible units?
No, 1508 Circa Del Lago does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Circa Del Lago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 Circa Del Lago has units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 Circa Del Lago have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 Circa Del Lago does not have units with air conditioning.
