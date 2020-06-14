/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM
51 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lake San Marcos, CA
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1408 La Plaza Dr
1408 La Plaza Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Lake Front Home for rent. Furnished Vacation Rental. 30 day minimum rental Available Sept 15, 2020. Two bedrooms, two bath, attached garage, covered patio for phenomenal lake and wildlife viewing.
Results within 5 miles of Lake San Marcos
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
45 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,922
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
871 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,719
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
886 sqft
Designed for comfort, these apartment homes feature plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, plus open and inviting floor plans. Community amenities include a pool, spa and barbecue grills. Moments from Ronald Packard Parkway.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
308 Volney Ln
308 Volney Lane, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1056 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom condo (recently remodeled). - Property Id: 294767 Recently remodeled unit with front and back patio. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with TV den, formal front room and large kitchen with island and dinette.
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7756 Camino De Arriba
7756 Camino De Arriba, San Diego County, CA
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
6778 sqft
Gorgeous Villa in the Sky! Fully furnished 5 Br, 6 Ba Plus Guest Casita!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: With seemingly endless views, this majestic Mediterranean estate in Rancho Sante Fe's guard-gated community of Cielo is sure to please even the most
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
400 Mulberry Drive
400 Mulberry Drive, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 ROOMMATE WANTED - Furnished room for rent - Property Id: 94097 I am looking for a roommate to share my condo. Must be clean, quite and respectful. The room is fully furnished and has its own private bathroom.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aviara
1 Unit Available
7142 Pintail Dr
7142 Pintail Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1947 sqft
PINTAIL DR - FURNISHED OR UN-FURNISHED - REMODELED HOME IN AVIARA WITH POOL, HOT TUB, & MORE! - This beautiful and spacious (~2000 sf) 2 story house is available as a long term furnished OR unfurnished rental.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
6890 Mimosa Dr 3
6890 Mimosa Drive, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
550 sqft
Luxury fully furnished 1 bedroom unit attached to large resort home in Aviara division of Carlsbad, Ca. A great beach town. Unit has private fenced in yard with built in BBQ.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2351 Altisma Way
2351 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1440 sqft
Beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED, upgraded throughout. Perfect for work relocation or temporary housing due to home remodel or repairs.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Aviara
1 Unit Available
7163 TERN Place
7163 Tern Place, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
2200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN AVIARA! AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 Fully furnished 2 BR, 2.5 BATH, Formal Living and Dining Rms, Huge Open Kitchen w/Family Rm, Fireplace.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1418 Portofino Drive
1418 Portofino Drive, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL HOUSE For Rent $3,900/MO. Home overlooks the Shadowridge golf course with panoramic views. Free parking, WiFi. Close to Oceanside and Carlsbad beaches, Legoland, shopping centers, grocery stores.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
7051 Estrella De Mar Rd.
7051 Estrella De Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1783 sqft
Walking distance to the beautiful Omni La Costa Resort & Spa! Fully furnished single level villa.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2625 Pirineos Way
2625 Pirineos Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1359 sqft
Beautiful & bright furnished condo. Available 9/1 - 11/14/20. Rent is $2700 - $3700/month depending on time of year & length of stay. Top level, end unit. Queen beds in each bdrm. Beautifully decorated.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2005 Costa Del Mar Rd.
2005 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$2,700
791 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED studio condo. 1.5 baths. Rent ranges from $2,700 to $3,000/month depending on season and length of stay.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
La Costa Oaks
1 Unit Available
3451 Camino Alegre
3451 Camino Alegre, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,795
3208 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort style living in the beautiful community of Santa Fe Trails in La Costa! Wonderful home with 4 full bdrms, an exercise room & large upstairs loft.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2003 Costa Del Mar Rd
2003 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,200
800 sqft
Beautiful furnished property just inside gates of Omni La Costa Resort. Available at 3 night minimum stays, monthly & long term. Live the good life - 800sqft 1 bedroom king bed + bonus office w/ queen pull out + sofa sleeper in living room.
1 of 20
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
7030 Heron Cir
7030 Heron Circle, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4039 sqft
Executive Furnished 4 bedroom Carlsbad short term or long term - The Bay Collection community home has everything an executive would want for their family lifestyle.Furnish or unfurnished. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Lake San Marcos
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
12 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1235 sqft
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Escondido
9 Units Available
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,609
1716 sqft
Residents are just a short walk from the retail and dining outlets at Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center. Amenities include an onsite gym, pool, hot tub and controlled-access garage parking. Units feature walk in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1358 sqft
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Peacock
30 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
17 Units Available
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1099 sqft
Conveniently located close to Highways 15 and 78 and beautiful beaches. Community has a tennis court, 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Recently renovated units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
868 Marigold Ct
868 Marigold Court, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1268 sqft
Carlsbad 2 Bedroom Condo for Lease, $2800 Unfurnished or $3200 Fully Furnished, Single Level, Beach Close - Beautiful 2 bedroom Condo for Lease, $2800 Unfurnished or $3200 Fully Furnished, single level condo in a great location in South Carlsbad
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carlsbad Village
1 Unit Available
2325 Rue De Chateau
2325 Rue Des Chateaux, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3062 sqft
2325 Rue De Chateau Available 09/01/20 Beachfront furnished 3 bedroom in Carlsbad with AC - UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN FRONT PROPERTY! FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL.
Similar Pages
Lake San Marcos 1 BedroomsLake San Marcos 2 BedroomsLake San Marcos 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake San Marcos 3 BedroomsLake San Marcos Apartments with Balcony
Lake San Marcos Apartments with GarageLake San Marcos Apartments with GymLake San Marcos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake San Marcos Apartments with ParkingLake San Marcos Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CALaguna Woods, CA