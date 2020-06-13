Apartment List
/
CA
/
lake san marcos
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

229 Apartments for rent in Lake San Marcos, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1408 La Plaza Dr
1408 La Plaza Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Lake Front Home for rent. Furnished Vacation Rental. 30 day minimum rental Available Sept 15, 2020. Two bedrooms, two bath, attached garage, covered patio for phenomenal lake and wildlife viewing.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1219 La Casa
1219 La Casa Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1751 sqft
Open and light floor plan with lots of windows and vaulted ceilings! Home sits above the 5th tee of the LSM Executive Golf Course for great privacy and views of the greenery/trees.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1718 Playa Vista
1718 Playa Vista, Lake San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
3915 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom Home in the Varadero Community - This gorgeous, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful gated Varadero Community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1616 Circa Del Lago
1616 Circa Del Lago, Lake San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
660 sqft
This newly updated 660 sf condo in the desirable 55+ community of Chateau at Lake San Marcos features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, refrigerator, a lovely covered balcony, fireplace and covered parking.
Results within 1 mile of Lake San Marcos
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
La Costa Oaks North
21 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
University Commons
1 Unit Available
2448 Longstaff Ct.
2448 Longstaff Court, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1458 sqft
Beautiful home in a great location next to Carlsbad! Refreshing community pool and spa - just steps from the home! Great floor plan with two master bedroom suites upstairs and an office or bedroom downstairs (no closet).

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
3390 Corte Terral
3390 Corte Terral, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2337 sqft
Spacious Home with High Ceilings on a Cul-de-sac - Beautiful two story home with high ceilings on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Commons
1 Unit Available
2184 Cosmo Way
2184 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1253 sqft
2184 Cosmo Way Available 07/05/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome San Elijo Hills - Highly upgraded townhome in prestigious & rarely available Solaire.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2918-202 Luciernaga St
2918 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
900 sqft
Available July 10, 2020 for Move-In & Showing! Cathedral ceilings! Many windows! Light! Light! Light! Upstairs apartment , private, corner unit. Reserved 1 Parking Space & 1 Garage To View Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6235 Via Trato
6235 Via Trato, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1292 sqft
Fantastic Townhome features 3 bedrooms + den/office & 3 full baths. Desirable Cascada Complex in Rancho Carrillo! Open & bright floorplan with spacious 2 car attached garage and new hardwood floors.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
University Commons
1 Unit Available
2486 Antlers Way
2486 Antlers, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1649 sqft
Private end unit located in Magnolia at Old Creek Ranch near San Elijo Hills & La Costa. This popular plan 9 features 3Bd + Study/Office (opt. 4th Bedroom) & 3.5 Baths w/designer upgrades thru/out incl.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6258 Paseo Elegancia
6258 Paseo Elegancia, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
3743 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD HOME! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 4BR, 3.5BA estate home comes with 3,743 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2984 Luciernaga St.
2984 Luciernaga Street, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1739 sqft
Gorgeous fully remodeled home!  Beautiful ocean view La Costa townhome. Located on a hill in a great location overlooking La Costa. Quiet and private complex with ocean breezes. Enjoy the ocean views from the fantastic community pool and spa.
Results within 5 miles of Lake San Marcos
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
50 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,910
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1354 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Poinsetta
7 Units Available
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1361 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
45 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,922
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,107
871 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1432 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
157 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,868
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1020 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments. On-site amenities include a dog park and hot tub. Close to a variety of restaurants and Ronald Packard Parkway. Apartments feature a microwave, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and oven range.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Ocean Hills
17 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,719
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
886 sqft
Designed for comfort, these apartment homes feature plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, plus open and inviting floor plans. Community amenities include a pool, spa and barbecue grills. Moments from Ronald Packard Parkway.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Village O
5 Units Available
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
1119 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is located in North San Diego County, just minutes from the Tri-Cities. Units offer hardwood floors, extra storage, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lake San Marcos, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake San Marcos renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Lake San Marcos 1 BedroomsLake San Marcos 2 BedroomsLake San Marcos 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake San Marcos 3 BedroomsLake San Marcos Apartments with Balcony
Lake San Marcos Apartments with GarageLake San Marcos Apartments with GymLake San Marcos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake San Marcos Apartments with ParkingLake San Marcos Apartments with Pool
Lake San Marcos Apartments with Washer-DryerLake San Marcos Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake San Marcos Furnished ApartmentsLake San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CATemescal Valley, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College