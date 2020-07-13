Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:17 AM

287 Apartments for rent in Lake San Marcos, CA with parking

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lake San Marcos
1656 Via Caminar
1656 Via Caminar, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1076 sqft
1656 Via Caminar Available 08/11/20 Great Two Bedroom in Panorama at Lake San Marcos - This condo is nestled in the Panorama Community at Lake San Marcos offers a quiet community and a tranquil place to live.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lake San Marcos
1511 La Casita Dr.
1511 La Casita Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1281 sqft
1511 La Casita Dr.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake San Marcos
1616 Circa Del Lago #C305
1616 Circa Del Lago, Lake San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
660 sqft
55+ Community-Luxury Retirement! 1BR 1BA Updated Condo. Full Services/Amenities Available. - This newly updated 660 sf condo in the desirable 55+ community of Chateau at Lake San Marcos is an independent living, active adult community.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake San Marcos
1860 Fairway Circle Drive
1860 Fairway Circle Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
Great 2-bedroom condo in San Marcos available immediately! Close to the golf greens & Lake San Marcos! - Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the Fairway Knolls community available now! * Air conditioning * Ground floor unit * Large living room with

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake San Marcos
1984 Fairway Cir Dr.
1984 Fairway Circle Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1150 sqft
2BR/2BA Condo with Golf Course Views! 2 Assigned Parking Spots! Water/Trash/Basic Cable Included! - $2095 Per Month, Pet Rent $50 per month $2095 Security Deposit, Pet Depost $250-500 depending on Size *New Photos Will Be Updated Soon* Address:

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lake San Marcos
1408 La Plaza Dr
1408 La Plaza Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Lake Front Home for rent. Furnished Vacation Rental. 3 month minimum rental. Available Oct 15, 2020. Two bedrooms, two bath, attached garage, covered patio for phenomenal lake and wildlife viewing.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lake San Marcos
1219 La Casa
1219 La Casa Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1751 sqft
Open and light floor plan with lots of windows and vaulted ceilings! Home sits above the 5th tee of the LSM Executive Golf Course for great privacy and views of the greenery/trees.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Lake San Marcos
1718 Playa Vista
1718 Playa Vista, Lake San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
3915 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom Home in the Varadero Community - This gorgeous, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful gated Varadero Community.
1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
21 Units Available
La Costa Oaks North
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,229
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,069
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Elijo Hills
1411 Chert Dr.
1411 Chert Drive, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1459 sqft
1411 Chert Dr. Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home in gated community - Here is a charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with an attached 2 car garage. Approx. 1500 sq ft. Home is light and bright with a modern touch.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
3153 Avenida Olmeda
3153 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1350 sqft
Available 8/1. La Costa private, furnished (if needed), spacious room! 1 bedroom AVAILABLE within a 3 bed, 2.5 baths(other rooms rented). Two-story La Costa town-home, freshly painted, spacious 1,350 square feet town-home.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Carillo
6120 Paseo Valiente
6120 Paseo Valiente, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Casita - Rancho Carrillo - Property Id: 270220 Casita with fully separate entrance in Rancho Carrillo. Sunny and bright, with ample windows to catch cool canyon breezes. 1bed/1bath with full sized kitchen, in unit laundry and attached garage.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
3390 Corte Terral
3390 Corte Terral, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2337 sqft
Spacious Home with High Ceilings on a Cul-de-sac - Beautiful two story home with high ceilings on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Carillo
6118 Paseo Jaquita
6118 Paseo Jaquita, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2685 sqft
6118 Paseo Jaquita Available 08/15/20 Spacious 4BD Home Plus a Loft in Desirable Quintana of Rancho Carrillo!! - Property Information Welcome home to desirable Quintana of Rancho Carrillo! This gorgeous home has upgrades galore featuring: open floor

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1093 Vega Way
1093 Vega Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,188
2624 sqft
1093 Vega Way Available 07/21/20 1093 Vega Way ~ Beautiful Home in San Elijo Hills w/ a loft! - This is a beautiful two-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2918-202 Luciernaga St
2918 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
900 sqft
Available NOW for Move-In & Showing! Touch-Free Showing thru Move-In Process Cathedral ceilings! Many windows! Light! Light! Light! Upstairs apartment , private, corner unit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2922-101 Luciernaga St
2922 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
900 sqft
Welcome Home! To your private, quiet small condo complex located close to schools and shopping.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
131 Diamante Road
131 Diamante Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1230 sqft
Rent immediately!!!. Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath and 2 CAR garage – new construction Plan 3. Located in Skyhaus gated neighborhood in Rancho Tesoro in San Marcos.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Carillo
3138 Via Simpatia
3138 Via Simpatia, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1110 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath townhome with two car attached garage. Great location close to shopping, restaurants and coffee shops. Nearby schools include Carrillo Elementary School, Pacific Ridge School and Community Christian School.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Carillo
6235 Via Trato
6235 Via Trato, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1292 sqft
Fantastic Townhome features 3 bedrooms + den/office & 3 full baths. Desirable Cascada Complex in Rancho Carrillo! Open & bright floorplan with spacious 2 car attached garage and new hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2944 Corte Diana
2944 Corte Diana, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Really nice townhome in a great location close to shopping, restaurants and schools. Nicely updated kitchen with granite countertops, and tile floor. Master bedroom on lower floor and the second bedroom is on the main floor.

1 of 25

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
University Commons
2130 Cosmo Way
2130 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1201 sqft
Beautifully new upgraded San Marcos condo. Located in the newer community of Solaire. Gorgeous dark wood cabinets and wood floors. State of the art kitchen with granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. Central air conditioning.
1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Poinsetta
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1361 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
20 Units Available
Ocean Hills
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,738
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake San Marcos, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake San Marcos apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

