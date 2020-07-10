/
apartments with washer dryer
233 Apartments for rent in Lake San Marcos, CA with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Lake San Marcos
1860 Fairway Circle Drive
1860 Fairway Circle Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
Great 2-bedroom condo in San Marcos available immediately! Close to the golf greens & Lake San Marcos! - Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the Fairway Knolls community available now! * Air conditioning * Ground floor unit * Large living room with
1 Unit Available
Lake San Marcos
1408 La Plaza Dr
1408 La Plaza Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Lake Front Home for rent. Furnished Vacation Rental. 3 month minimum rental. Available Oct 15, 2020. Two bedrooms, two bath, attached garage, covered patio for phenomenal lake and wildlife viewing.
1 Unit Available
Lake San Marcos
1219 La Casa
1219 La Casa Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1751 sqft
Open and light floor plan with lots of windows and vaulted ceilings! Home sits above the 5th tee of the LSM Executive Golf Course for great privacy and views of the greenery/trees.
20 Units Available
La Costa Oaks North
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,069
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
3153 Avenida Olmeda
3153 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1350 sqft
Available 8/1. La Costa private, furnished (if needed), spacious room! 1 bedroom AVAILABLE within a 3 bed, 2.5 baths(other rooms rented). Two-story La Costa town-home, freshly painted, spacious 1,350 square feet town-home.
1 Unit Available
Rancho Carillo
6120 Paseo Valiente
6120 Paseo Valiente, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Casita - Rancho Carrillo - Property Id: 270220 Casita with fully separate entrance in Rancho Carrillo. Sunny and bright, with ample windows to catch cool canyon breezes. 1bed/1bath with full sized kitchen, in unit laundry and attached garage.
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
3390 Corte Terral
3390 Corte Terral, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2337 sqft
Spacious Home with High Ceilings on a Cul-de-sac - Beautiful two story home with high ceilings on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac.
Contact for Availability
Rancho La Costa
6609 SANTA ISABEL
6609 Santa Isabel Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely updated townhome lives like a single family home. The first level offers kitchen, dining area, and spacious living room plus private outdoor patio.
1 Unit Available
1093 Vega Way
1093 Vega Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,188
2624 sqft
1093 Vega Way Available 07/21/20 1093 Vega Way ~ Beautiful Home in San Elijo Hills w/ a loft! - This is a beautiful two-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom.
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2918-202 Luciernaga St
2918 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
900 sqft
Available NOW for Move-In & Showing! Touch-Free Showing thru Move-In Process Cathedral ceilings! Many windows! Light! Light! Light! Upstairs apartment , private, corner unit.
Contact for Availability
1629 Avery Road
1629 Avery Road, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing townhome located in Morgans Corner/San Elijo Hills! This Plan 2 end unit offers a gated courtyard entry, bright & open floorplan & 3 BD/2.5 BA (3rd BD is upstairs LOFT w/wood flooring, can be used for Xtra den/office/playroom or bedroom).
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2922-101 Luciernaga St
2922 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
900 sqft
Welcome Home! To your private, quiet small condo complex located close to schools and shopping.
1 Unit Available
131 Diamante Road
131 Diamante Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1230 sqft
Rent immediately!!!. Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath and 2 CAR garage – new construction Plan 3. Located in Skyhaus gated neighborhood in Rancho Tesoro in San Marcos.
1 Unit Available
Rancho Carillo
3138 Via Simpatia
3138 Via Simpatia, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1110 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath townhome with two car attached garage. Great location close to shopping, restaurants and coffee shops. Nearby schools include Carrillo Elementary School, Pacific Ridge School and Community Christian School.
1 Unit Available
University Commons
2448 Longstaff Ct.
2448 Longstaff Court, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1458 sqft
Beautiful home in a great location next to Carlsbad! Refreshing community pool and spa - just steps from the home! Great floor plan with two master bedroom suites upstairs and an office or bedroom downstairs (no closet).
1 Unit Available
University Commons
2486 Antlers Way
2486 Antlers, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1649 sqft
Private end unit located in Magnolia at Old Creek Ranch near San Elijo Hills & La Costa. This popular plan 9 features 3 Bedroom + Study/Office (opt. 4th Bedroom) & 3.
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2944 Corte Diana
2944 Corte Diana, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Really nice townhome in a great location close to shopping, restaurants and schools. Nicely updated kitchen with granite countertops, and tile floor. Master bedroom on lower floor and the second bedroom is on the main floor.
1 Unit Available
University Commons
2130 Cosmo Way
2130 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1201 sqft
Beautifully new upgraded San Marcos condo. Located in the newer community of Solaire. Gorgeous dark wood cabinets and wood floors. State of the art kitchen with granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. Central air conditioning.
$
51 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,775
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1354 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.
$
37 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
867 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
14 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
11 Units Available
Village O
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,804
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1119 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
$
4 Units Available
Rancho La Costa
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1200 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, in-unit laundry and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Includes covered parking, a spa and a pool. Plus, this location is next to La Costa Resort and Spa.
$
3 Units Available
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet community spread over 15 acres of land with walking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, two spas, basketball courts and picnic areas. Apartments include vaulted ceilings, gas kitchens, and a washer and dryer.
