181 Apartments for rent in Lake San Marcos, CA with garage

Lake San Marcos apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1408 La Plaza Dr
1408 La Plaza Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Lake Front Home for rent. Furnished Vacation Rental. 30 day minimum rental Available Sept 15, 2020. Two bedrooms, two bath, attached garage, covered patio for phenomenal lake and wildlife viewing.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1718 Playa Vista
1718 Playa Vista, Lake San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
3915 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom Home in the Varadero Community - This gorgeous, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful gated Varadero Community.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
La Costa Oaks North
20 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2839 Cazadero Drive
2839 Cazadero Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1370 sqft
Single level in desirable Carlsbad community! - Available NOW! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage located in the desirable area of La Costa! Close to the I-5 freeway, moments to the beach, top-rated school district, and

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive
695 Tilley Lane, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1287 sqft
695 Tilley Lane ~ Horse Property with 2 acre fenced yard - Do you need space to park a boat, RV, travel trailer, equipment? This upgraded 2 bedroom with office is located on 2 flat acres, fenced with a large rolling gate near Grand Avenue and S.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Commons
1 Unit Available
2184 Cosmo Way
2184 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1253 sqft
2184 Cosmo Way Available 07/05/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome San Elijo Hills - Highly upgraded townhome in prestigious & rarely available Solaire.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6120 Paseo Valiente
6120 Paseo Valiente, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
Casita - Rancho Carrillo - Property Id: 270220 Casita with fully separate entrance in Rancho Carrillo. Sunny and bright, with ample windows to catch cool canyon breezes. 1bed/1bath with full sized kitchen, in unit laundry and attached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
3390 Corte Terral
3390 Corte Terral, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2337 sqft
Spacious Home with High Ceilings on a Cul-de-sac - Beautiful two story home with high ceilings on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac.

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2918-202 Luciernaga St
2918 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
900 sqft
Available July 10, 2020 for Move-In & Showing! Cathedral ceilings! Many windows! Light! Light! Light! Upstairs apartment , private, corner unit. Reserved 1 Parking Space & 1 Garage To View Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6235 Via Trato
6235 Via Trato, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1292 sqft
Fantastic Townhome features 3 bedrooms + den/office & 3 full baths. Desirable Cascada Complex in Rancho Carrillo! Open & bright floorplan with spacious 2 car attached garage and new hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6258 Paseo Elegancia
6258 Paseo Elegancia, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
3743 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD HOME! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 4BR, 3.5BA estate home comes with 3,743 sq. ft. of living space.

Last updated June 7 at 06:02pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2922-101 Luciernaga St
2922 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
900 sqft
To View Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=t5KodVKZuaP&mls=1 Welcome Home! To your private, quiet small condo complex located close to schools and shopping.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2944 Corte Diana
2944 Corte Diana, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Really nice townhome in a great location close to shopping, restaurants and schools. Nicely updated kitchen with granite countertops, and tile floor. Master bedroom on lower floor and the second bedroom is on the main floor.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1607 Avery Road
1607 Avery Road, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1740 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Amazing townhome located in Morgans Corner at San Elijo Hills featuring a courtyard entry + a bright & open plan boasting 3 BEDROOM/3.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2984 Luciernaga St.
2984 Luciernaga Street, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1739 sqft
Gorgeous fully remodeled home!  Beautiful ocean view La Costa townhome. Located on a hill in a great location overlooking La Costa. Quiet and private complex with ocean breezes. Enjoy the ocean views from the fantastic community pool and spa.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
University Commons
1 Unit Available
2130 Cosmo Way
2130 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1201 sqft
Beautifully new upgraded San Marcos condo. Located in the newer community of Solaire. Gorgeous dark wood cabinets and wood floors. State of the art kitchen with granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. Central air conditioning.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Poinsetta
7 Units Available
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1361 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1432 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments. On-site amenities include a dog park and hot tub. Close to a variety of restaurants and Ronald Packard Parkway. Apartments feature a microwave, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and oven range.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1436 sqft
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
157 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,868
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1020 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
6 Units Available
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,796
1422 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,438
1160 sqft
Upscale apartments with built-in microwaves, central air, and custom finishes. Community includes a coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Close to LEGOLAND California and California State University San Marcos. By Ronald Packard Parkway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lake San Marcos, CA

Lake San Marcos apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

