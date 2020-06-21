All apartments in Lake Elsinore
7 Via Scenica

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Via Scenica, Lake Elsinore, CA 92532
Lake Elsinore Hills District

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Via Scenica · Avail. Jul 20

$2,700

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3194 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
7 Via Scenica Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

A must see! This stunning Tuscany Hills home features a gorgeous view of Canyon Lake and upgrades throughout. The superb floor-plan offers an abundance of space and includes a downstairs bedroom with a full bathroom. Enjoy all the amenities that the beautiful Tuscany Hills neighborhood has to offer including full fitness center, tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, amazing community pool, multiple parks, and so much more!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

