Amenities

garage recently renovated gym pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

7 Via Scenica Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



A must see! This stunning Tuscany Hills home features a gorgeous view of Canyon Lake and upgrades throughout. The superb floor-plan offers an abundance of space and includes a downstairs bedroom with a full bathroom. Enjoy all the amenities that the beautiful Tuscany Hills neighborhood has to offer including full fitness center, tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, amazing community pool, multiple parks, and so much more!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840601)