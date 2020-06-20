All apartments in Lake Elsinore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

53013 Gallica Street

53013 Gallica Street · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53013 Gallica Street, Lake Elsinore, CA 92532
Lake Elsinore Hills District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 53013 Gallica Street · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3242 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Beautiful four bedroom home with expansive master suite featuring a large retreat. This home is stunning from the outside in with great curb appeal, a three-car garage, and a great yard. The main floor features a spacious formal living room, gorgeous open kitchen, a large family room with cozy fireplace, and a versatile bonus room and full bathroom. The gourmet kitchen features an abundance of counter and cabinet space, large center island with sink and bar seating, and appliances. The kitchen connects with the family room and breakfast nook which all offer convenient access to the large backyard. All four bedrooms sit privately upstairs and are expansive with large closets and custom paint. The master bedroom is stunning and expansive with a large, private retreat. The large en suite offers a huge walk-in closet, soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks and a vanity area. This home is nestled in the Rosetta Canyon area, close to great schools, shopping, parks, and more. Call and schedule a showing today!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

This home offers solar. Tenant is required to pay $180 per month towards the solar lease.

Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

(RLNE5735965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53013 Gallica Street have any available units?
53013 Gallica Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Elsinore, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Elsinore Rent Report.
What amenities does 53013 Gallica Street have?
Some of 53013 Gallica Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53013 Gallica Street currently offering any rent specials?
53013 Gallica Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53013 Gallica Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 53013 Gallica Street is pet friendly.
Does 53013 Gallica Street offer parking?
Yes, 53013 Gallica Street does offer parking.
Does 53013 Gallica Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53013 Gallica Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53013 Gallica Street have a pool?
No, 53013 Gallica Street does not have a pool.
Does 53013 Gallica Street have accessible units?
No, 53013 Gallica Street does not have accessible units.
Does 53013 Gallica Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 53013 Gallica Street does not have units with dishwashers.
