53013 Gallica Street

- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Beautiful four bedroom home with expansive master suite featuring a large retreat. This home is stunning from the outside in with great curb appeal, a three-car garage, and a great yard. The main floor features a spacious formal living room, gorgeous open kitchen, a large family room with cozy fireplace, and a versatile bonus room and full bathroom. The gourmet kitchen features an abundance of counter and cabinet space, large center island with sink and bar seating, and appliances. The kitchen connects with the family room and breakfast nook which all offer convenient access to the large backyard. All four bedrooms sit privately upstairs and are expansive with large closets and custom paint. The master bedroom is stunning and expansive with a large, private retreat. The large en suite offers a huge walk-in closet, soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks and a vanity area. This home is nestled in the Rosetta Canyon area, close to great schools, shopping, parks, and more. Call and schedule a showing today!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



This home offers solar. Tenant is required to pay $180 per month towards the solar lease.



Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



