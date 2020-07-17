Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

34295 Chaparossa Available 08/28/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



This stunning five bedroom home offers a popular floor plan. The main level features two fireplaces, one in the formal living room and another in the separate family room. The main level also offers a formal dining room, beautiful kitchen, a large bedroom and full bath. The kitchen features granite counter tops, tile flooring, and upgraded matching appliances. Four bedrooms sit privately upstairs along with a large loft. The master suite is expansive with a walk-in closet and a beautiful en suite offering shower, separate tub, and dual sinks. This home sits in the highly desirable Canyon Hills Community within close proximity to Canyon Lake shopping, Canyon Lake Country Club, Menifee Town Center Shopping Center, Menifee Countryside Market Place, dining, shopping, entertainment, and more. Enjoy great association amenities: splash pad, two swimming pools, club house, picnic area, barbecue, playground, gym, multi-sports park, dog park, and more.



$70/month for Landscaping Services.



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



