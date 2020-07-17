All apartments in Lake Elsinore
Last updated July 17 2020

34295 Chaparossa

34295 Chaparossa Drive · (951) 345-4146
Location

34295 Chaparossa Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA 92532
Lake Elsinore Hills District

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 34295 Chaparossa · Avail. Aug 28

$2,550

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3088 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
34295 Chaparossa Available 08/28/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

This stunning five bedroom home offers a popular floor plan. The main level features two fireplaces, one in the formal living room and another in the separate family room. The main level also offers a formal dining room, beautiful kitchen, a large bedroom and full bath. The kitchen features granite counter tops, tile flooring, and upgraded matching appliances. Four bedrooms sit privately upstairs along with a large loft. The master suite is expansive with a walk-in closet and a beautiful en suite offering shower, separate tub, and dual sinks. This home sits in the highly desirable Canyon Hills Community within close proximity to Canyon Lake shopping, Canyon Lake Country Club, Menifee Town Center Shopping Center, Menifee Countryside Market Place, dining, shopping, entertainment, and more. Enjoy great association amenities: splash pad, two swimming pools, club house, picnic area, barbecue, playground, gym, multi-sports park, dog park, and more.

$70/month for Landscaping Services.

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

(RLNE5618291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34295 Chaparossa have any available units?
34295 Chaparossa has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Elsinore, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Elsinore Rent Report.
What amenities does 34295 Chaparossa have?
Some of 34295 Chaparossa's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34295 Chaparossa currently offering any rent specials?
34295 Chaparossa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34295 Chaparossa pet-friendly?
Yes, 34295 Chaparossa is pet friendly.
Does 34295 Chaparossa offer parking?
Yes, 34295 Chaparossa offers parking.
Does 34295 Chaparossa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34295 Chaparossa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34295 Chaparossa have a pool?
Yes, 34295 Chaparossa has a pool.
Does 34295 Chaparossa have accessible units?
No, 34295 Chaparossa does not have accessible units.
Does 34295 Chaparossa have units with dishwashers?
No, 34295 Chaparossa does not have units with dishwashers.
