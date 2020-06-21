33046 Canopy Lane, Lake Elsinore, CA 92532 Lake Elsinore Hills District
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Great Neighborhood - walk to Schools - many Parks in the area. Community Pool & Clubhouse (Tenant pays a small fee). Four (4) Bedrooms - PLUS - a Den downstairs that could be converted/used as a 5th Bedroom - PLUS - on the second floor a BIG BONUS ROOM - could be used for ???
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33046 Canopy Lane have any available units?
