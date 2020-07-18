29 Bella Donaci

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

*Available to move-in 8-1-20* Enjoy the SERENE GARDEN in your private backyard with LAKE VIEW in the desirable community of Tuscany Hills! Through the double doors, you are greeted at the entry with cathedral ceilings and lots of natural light. Formal living room and dining room takes you to the kitchen with double oven, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantries, plenty of cabinets, granite counter tops, and island. Kitchen opens to the family room with fireplace. Cozy breakfast nook with built-in seating. Downstairs bedroom & full bathroom & spacious laundry room with overhead cabinets. Going upstairs, you will see the master bedroom with French doors and vaulted ceiling with a sunroom & balcony off the sliding door with direct views of the neighborhood, mountains, and Canyon Lake! Master bathroom has dual sinks with vanity area, separate shower & tub, and large walk-in closet with mirrored doors. Down the hallway you will find the main bathroom with double sinks, and 3 more bedrooms. 3 car garage is spacious with the 1 car space that's a permitted hobby/utility room. Step outside to your garden with orange, olive, loguate, fig, almond, peach, plum, persimmon, nectarine, pomegranate trees and grape vines! Very easy access from the spiral steps going up the balcony to enjoy your unobstructed views! Tuscany Hills offers resort-like amenities including a state of the art clubhouse, sports courts, pool, spa, fitness center, tot lot, with top-rated elementary school on site!