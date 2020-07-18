All apartments in Lake Elsinore
29 Bella Donaci

Location

29 Bella Donaci, Lake Elsinore, CA 92532
Lake Elsinore Hills District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
*Available to move-in 8-1-20* Enjoy the SERENE GARDEN in your private backyard with LAKE VIEW in the desirable community of Tuscany Hills! Through the double doors, you are greeted at the entry with cathedral ceilings and lots of natural light. Formal living room and dining room takes you to the kitchen with double oven, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantries, plenty of cabinets, granite counter tops, and island. Kitchen opens to the family room with fireplace. Cozy breakfast nook with built-in seating. Downstairs bedroom & full bathroom & spacious laundry room with overhead cabinets. Going upstairs, you will see the master bedroom with French doors and vaulted ceiling with a sunroom & balcony off the sliding door with direct views of the neighborhood, mountains, and Canyon Lake! Master bathroom has dual sinks with vanity area, separate shower & tub, and large walk-in closet with mirrored doors. Down the hallway you will find the main bathroom with double sinks, and 3 more bedrooms. 3 car garage is spacious with the 1 car space that's a permitted hobby/utility room. Step outside to your garden with orange, olive, loguate, fig, almond, peach, plum, persimmon, nectarine, pomegranate trees and grape vines! Very easy access from the spiral steps going up the balcony to enjoy your unobstructed views! Tuscany Hills offers resort-like amenities including a state of the art clubhouse, sports courts, pool, spa, fitness center, tot lot, with top-rated elementary school on site!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Bella Donaci have any available units?
29 Bella Donaci doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Elsinore, CA.
How much is rent in Lake Elsinore, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Elsinore Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Bella Donaci have?
Some of 29 Bella Donaci's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Bella Donaci currently offering any rent specials?
29 Bella Donaci is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Bella Donaci pet-friendly?
No, 29 Bella Donaci is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Elsinore.
Does 29 Bella Donaci offer parking?
Yes, 29 Bella Donaci offers parking.
Does 29 Bella Donaci have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Bella Donaci does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Bella Donaci have a pool?
Yes, 29 Bella Donaci has a pool.
Does 29 Bella Donaci have accessible units?
No, 29 Bella Donaci does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Bella Donaci have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Bella Donaci has units with dishwashers.
