Located in the Watermark at Tuscany Hills. Large master bedroom and 4 additional bedrooms and 5 baths, over 3700 square feet of living space. The back yard is cozy and spacious with view of the lake. Beautiful open floor plan located in cul-de-sac street. House has two living rooms, large dining room and kitchen area. This rental wont last. Please contact Art Keen for any info or to schedule to view 951-675-6412.