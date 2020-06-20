206 S Main St.

Amenities

Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



This great four bedroom home offers a unique layout with an abundance of storage and updated fixtures. The large living room offers built-in shelving and opens to the dining area and nook. The galley style kitchen offers an abundance of cabinets and counter space as well as an oven and matching built-in microwave. Dividing the kitchen from the large master bedroom is a spacious, versatile bonus room, perfect for a game room, office, wet room, etc. This home has been updated with modern fixtures and lighting throughout. Ceiling fans in nearly every room help keep the home comfortable. This home offers great curb appeal with a cozy front porch and a large yard. Ideally located in the heart of Lake Elsinore, close to the 15 freeway and within walking distance of parks, schools, dining, shopping and transportation. Call today to schedule a walkthrough.



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



