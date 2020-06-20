All apartments in Lake Elsinore
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

206 S Main St.

206 Main Street · (951) 345-4146
Location

206 Main Street, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
Lake Elsinore Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 206 S Main St. · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Large, Updated Four Bedroom Home In Great Location - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

This great four bedroom home offers a unique layout with an abundance of storage and updated fixtures. The large living room offers built-in shelving and opens to the dining area and nook. The galley style kitchen offers an abundance of cabinets and counter space as well as an oven and matching built-in microwave. Dividing the kitchen from the large master bedroom is a spacious, versatile bonus room, perfect for a game room, office, wet room, etc. This home has been updated with modern fixtures and lighting throughout. Ceiling fans in nearly every room help keep the home comfortable. This home offers great curb appeal with a cozy front porch and a large yard. Ideally located in the heart of Lake Elsinore, close to the 15 freeway and within walking distance of parks, schools, dining, shopping and transportation. Call today to schedule a walkthrough.

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5757389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 S Main St. have any available units?
206 S Main St. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Elsinore, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Elsinore Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 S Main St. have?
Some of 206 S Main St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 S Main St. currently offering any rent specials?
206 S Main St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 S Main St. pet-friendly?
No, 206 S Main St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Elsinore.
Does 206 S Main St. offer parking?
Yes, 206 S Main St. does offer parking.
Does 206 S Main St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 S Main St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 S Main St. have a pool?
No, 206 S Main St. does not have a pool.
Does 206 S Main St. have accessible units?
No, 206 S Main St. does not have accessible units.
Does 206 S Main St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 S Main St. does not have units with dishwashers.
