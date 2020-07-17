Amenities

15525 Boulder Road Available 07/21/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Inviting two-story townhouse in the desirable Vista Del Lago Community of Lake Elsinore. This home has many desirable amenities that your whole family will love including tile flooring throughout the kitchen, bathrooms, and walkways, an additional storage closet under the stairwell, a gas fireplace in the living room, recessed lighting with dimmer switches throughout, newer paint, and vaulted ceilings! The family chef will never want to leave the kitchen that is decorated with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space for all those spices. For your convenience, there is a 1 car garage available as well as a designated parking space in the neighborhood. Enjoy a gorgeous Southern California evening on the enclosed outdoor patio with a stunning mountainous view of the city and the lake! This home will be ready in a few weeks, so call and inquire about a future showing today!



Tentative availability for showings is July 21, 2020.



Landscaping Services, Pest Control, and Pool Services are included in monthly rent!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



No Pets Allowed



