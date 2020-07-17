All apartments in Lake Elsinore
15525 Boulder Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

15525 Boulder Road

15525 Boulder Road · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15525 Boulder Road, Lake Elsinore, CA 92532
Lake Elsinore Hills District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15525 Boulder Road · Avail. Jul 21

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
15525 Boulder Road Available 07/21/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Inviting two-story townhouse in the desirable Vista Del Lago Community of Lake Elsinore. This home has many desirable amenities that your whole family will love including tile flooring throughout the kitchen, bathrooms, and walkways, an additional storage closet under the stairwell, a gas fireplace in the living room, recessed lighting with dimmer switches throughout, newer paint, and vaulted ceilings! The family chef will never want to leave the kitchen that is decorated with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space for all those spices. For your convenience, there is a 1 car garage available as well as a designated parking space in the neighborhood. Enjoy a gorgeous Southern California evening on the enclosed outdoor patio with a stunning mountainous view of the city and the lake! This home will be ready in a few weeks, so call and inquire about a future showing today!

Tentative availability for showings is July 21, 2020.

Landscaping Services, Pest Control, and Pool Services are included in monthly rent!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5888955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15525 Boulder Road have any available units?
15525 Boulder Road has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Elsinore, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Elsinore Rent Report.
What amenities does 15525 Boulder Road have?
Some of 15525 Boulder Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15525 Boulder Road currently offering any rent specials?
15525 Boulder Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15525 Boulder Road pet-friendly?
No, 15525 Boulder Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Elsinore.
Does 15525 Boulder Road offer parking?
Yes, 15525 Boulder Road offers parking.
Does 15525 Boulder Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15525 Boulder Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15525 Boulder Road have a pool?
Yes, 15525 Boulder Road has a pool.
Does 15525 Boulder Road have accessible units?
No, 15525 Boulder Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15525 Boulder Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15525 Boulder Road has units with dishwashers.
