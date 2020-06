Amenities

Senior community for 55+. Beautiful updated San Sebastian model ( No one above or below ) with no stairs from carport and also can park on Calle Aragon just outside of the unit. This light and bright unit has 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms and one of the bedrooms is a suite. This unit is in a fantastic location near Club House 1, Library and walking distance to outside plaza (Mother's Market, CVS and banks). Washer / Dryer are inside closet. NO smoking or pets are permitted. Carport#715-06.