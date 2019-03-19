All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 84 CALLE ARAGON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
84 CALLE ARAGON
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

84 CALLE ARAGON

84 Calle Aragon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

84 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Luxurious fully furnished 2nd floor apartment. Owner is designer and the decor is of the highest quality. This 2 bedroom 2 bath gem has high ceilings and spectacular skylights. New bathrooms with gorgeous nickel fixtures and glass enclosed shower .Prime location on top floor with lovely views of tree lined paths. Relax and enjoy the spacious covered patio balcony. Totally private and quiet. . .. New Washer and Dryer in the unit.. Fine linens, Fresh in every way. 55+ Gated community...Golf Course, Tennis, swimming pools, art classes, restaurant, and much more.! Term Negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 CALLE ARAGON have any available units?
84 CALLE ARAGON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 84 CALLE ARAGON have?
Some of 84 CALLE ARAGON's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 CALLE ARAGON currently offering any rent specials?
84 CALLE ARAGON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 CALLE ARAGON pet-friendly?
No, 84 CALLE ARAGON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 84 CALLE ARAGON offer parking?
Yes, 84 CALLE ARAGON does offer parking.
Does 84 CALLE ARAGON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 CALLE ARAGON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 CALLE ARAGON have a pool?
Yes, 84 CALLE ARAGON has a pool.
Does 84 CALLE ARAGON have accessible units?
No, 84 CALLE ARAGON does not have accessible units.
Does 84 CALLE ARAGON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 CALLE ARAGON has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 CALLE ARAGON have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 CALLE ARAGON does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College