84 CALLE ARAGON

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Luxurious fully furnished 2nd floor apartment. Owner is designer and the decor is of the highest quality. This 2 bedroom 2 bath gem has high ceilings and spectacular skylights. New bathrooms with gorgeous nickel fixtures and glass enclosed shower .Prime location on top floor with lovely views of tree lined paths. Relax and enjoy the spacious covered patio balcony. Totally private and quiet. . .. New Washer and Dryer in the unit.. Fine linens, Fresh in every way. 55+ Gated community...Golf Course, Tennis, swimming pools, art classes, restaurant, and much more.! Term Negotiable.