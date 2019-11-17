826 Via Alhambra

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool media room tennis court

Top floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Casa Linda with no one above or under you and no stairs. Completely remodeled, laminate flooring, smooth ceilings, and dual pane windows throughout. The kitchen wall has been removed to create an open concept. Granite counters in both the kitchen and also in both baths. The kitchen also features, all stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and skylight. There is also central heat and air.

Laguna Woods is a 55+ Community. Enjoy all the amenities that Laguna Woods Village has to offer. A 27 hole championship golf course as well as a 9 hole executive golf course, stop at the 19th hole restaurant after your golf game and enjoy a nice meal or just have your favorite drink at the friendly bar. There is a driving range, tennis courts, 3 fitness centers, lawn bowling, equestrian center, library, theater, 7 club houses, 5 pools, walking trails, over 200 social clubs and a free bus service that provides residents with transportation within the community and local shopping centers, restaurants and medical facilities. All of this and you are centrally located close to freeways, shopping and minutes to Laguna Beach.