826 Via Alhambra
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

826 Via Alhambra

826 Via Alhambra · No Longer Available
Location

826 Via Alhambra, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
Top floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Casa Linda with no one above or under you and no stairs. Completely remodeled, laminate flooring, smooth ceilings, and dual pane windows throughout. The kitchen wall has been removed to create an open concept. Granite counters in both the kitchen and also in both baths. The kitchen also features, all stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and skylight. There is also central heat and air.
Laguna Woods is a 55+ Community. Enjoy all the amenities that Laguna Woods Village has to offer. A 27 hole championship golf course as well as a 9 hole executive golf course, stop at the 19th hole restaurant after your golf game and enjoy a nice meal or just have your favorite drink at the friendly bar. There is a driving range, tennis courts, 3 fitness centers, lawn bowling, equestrian center, library, theater, 7 club houses, 5 pools, walking trails, over 200 social clubs and a free bus service that provides residents with transportation within the community and local shopping centers, restaurants and medical facilities. All of this and you are centrally located close to freeways, shopping and minutes to Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Via Alhambra have any available units?
826 Via Alhambra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 826 Via Alhambra have?
Some of 826 Via Alhambra's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Via Alhambra currently offering any rent specials?
826 Via Alhambra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Via Alhambra pet-friendly?
No, 826 Via Alhambra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 826 Via Alhambra offer parking?
No, 826 Via Alhambra does not offer parking.
Does 826 Via Alhambra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Via Alhambra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Via Alhambra have a pool?
Yes, 826 Via Alhambra has a pool.
Does 826 Via Alhambra have accessible units?
No, 826 Via Alhambra does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Via Alhambra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 Via Alhambra has units with dishwashers.
Does 826 Via Alhambra have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 826 Via Alhambra has units with air conditioning.
