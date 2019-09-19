All apartments in Laguna Woods
751 Avenida Majorca

751 Avenida Majorca · No Longer Available
Location

751 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome to the highly sought-after senior community of Laguna Woods Village. This beautiful Valencia model steps out into a large greenbelt area which offers privacy. This two bedroom, 2 bath home features gorgeous new tile flooring, carpeting, decorator paint, dual pane windows and smooth ceilings. The atrium provides plenty of light with a sitting area. You are invited into the gorgeous, open, living room and dining area with cathedral ceilings and plantation shutters. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, cook top and oven and refrigerator. The spacious master bedroom has an additional mirrored wardrobe closet and three-quarter bath with the secondary bedroom providing plenty of storage. The refrigerator and stackable washer and dryer are included. The end unit carport features additional storage too. Laguna Woods Village boasts a variety of amenities including: 5 pools, 7 clubhouses, golf, gym, equestrian center, Performing Arts Center, tennis, lawn bowling and numerous clubs and activities for everyone. Free bus transportation is provided for residents to enjoy their community and great local shopping. Medical facilities, restaurants and transportation are nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 Avenida Majorca have any available units?
751 Avenida Majorca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 751 Avenida Majorca have?
Some of 751 Avenida Majorca's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 Avenida Majorca currently offering any rent specials?
751 Avenida Majorca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 Avenida Majorca pet-friendly?
No, 751 Avenida Majorca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 751 Avenida Majorca offer parking?
Yes, 751 Avenida Majorca offers parking.
Does 751 Avenida Majorca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 751 Avenida Majorca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 Avenida Majorca have a pool?
Yes, 751 Avenida Majorca has a pool.
Does 751 Avenida Majorca have accessible units?
No, 751 Avenida Majorca does not have accessible units.
Does 751 Avenida Majorca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 751 Avenida Majorca has units with dishwashers.
Does 751 Avenida Majorca have units with air conditioning?
No, 751 Avenida Majorca does not have units with air conditioning.
