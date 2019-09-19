751 Avenida Majorca

Amenities

Welcome to the highly sought-after senior community of Laguna Woods Village. This beautiful Valencia model steps out into a large greenbelt area which offers privacy. This two bedroom, 2 bath home features gorgeous new tile flooring, carpeting, decorator paint, dual pane windows and smooth ceilings. The atrium provides plenty of light with a sitting area. You are invited into the gorgeous, open, living room and dining area with cathedral ceilings and plantation shutters. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, cook top and oven and refrigerator. The spacious master bedroom has an additional mirrored wardrobe closet and three-quarter bath with the secondary bedroom providing plenty of storage. The refrigerator and stackable washer and dryer are included. The end unit carport features additional storage too. Laguna Woods Village boasts a variety of amenities including: 5 pools, 7 clubhouses, golf, gym, equestrian center, Performing Arts Center, tennis, lawn bowling and numerous clubs and activities for everyone. Free bus transportation is provided for residents to enjoy their community and great local shopping. Medical facilities, restaurants and transportation are nearby.