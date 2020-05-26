69 Calle Aragon

Amenities

Must be 55 plus to live in the best Active Senior Community. Light laminate floors throughout except bath room which has linoleum. Large Bathroom with shower over tub. Spacious living room and storage closet off living room. AC in Bedroom and Heat/Living room for heat and cool. Beautiful covered Patio facing greenbelt. Close to the laundry room and carport. New Paint and hardware. New Counters to be installed when the installers resume work schedule. Golf, Tennis, Pickle Ball, Horseback riding, Bocce Ball, 5 Pools, Performing Arts Center, Workshops, Photo studio, computer labs, Ceramics, stained glass, sewing, wood shop to name a few. $250 non refundable cleaning fee will be deducted from Deposit at end of term.