Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
69 Calle Aragon
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:59 PM

69 Calle Aragon

69 Calle Aragon · (949) 228-5445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

69 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Must be 55 plus to live in the best Active Senior Community. Light laminate floors throughout except bath room.which has linoleum. Large Bathroom with shower over tub. Spacious living room and storage closet off living room. AC in Bedroom and Heat/ Living room for heat and cool. Beautiful covered Patio facing greenbelt. Close the laundry room and carport. New Paint and hardware New Counters to be installed, Golf, Tennis, Pickle Ball, Horseback riding, Bocee Ball, 5 Pools, Preforming Arts Center. Workshops, Photo studio, computer labs, Ceramics, stained glass, sewing, wood shop. to name a few. Light laminate floors throughout except bath has linoleum. Large Bathroom with shower over tub. Spacious living room and storage closet off living room. AC in Bedroom Heat Pump Living room for heat and cool. Beautiful covered Patio facing greenbelt. Close the laundry room and carport. New Paint and hardware New Counters to be installed when the installers resume work schedule.Light laminate floors throughout except bath room.which has linoleum. Large Bathroom with shower over tub. Spacious living room and storage closet off living room. AC in Bedroom and Heat/ Living room for heat and cool. Beautiful covered Patio facing greenbelt. Close the laundry room and carport. New Paint and hardware New Counters to be installed when the installers resume work schedule. $250 non refundable cleaning fee will be deducted from Deposit at end of term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Calle Aragon have any available units?
69 Calle Aragon has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 69 Calle Aragon have?
Some of 69 Calle Aragon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Calle Aragon currently offering any rent specials?
69 Calle Aragon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Calle Aragon pet-friendly?
No, 69 Calle Aragon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 69 Calle Aragon offer parking?
Yes, 69 Calle Aragon does offer parking.
Does 69 Calle Aragon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Calle Aragon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Calle Aragon have a pool?
Yes, 69 Calle Aragon has a pool.
Does 69 Calle Aragon have accessible units?
Yes, 69 Calle Aragon has accessible units.
Does 69 Calle Aragon have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Calle Aragon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Calle Aragon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 69 Calle Aragon has units with air conditioning.
