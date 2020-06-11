671 Via Menodz

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court pool hot tub tennis court

Lovely furnished unit for you to enjoy. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft, Patio, Balcony and Remodeled kitchen. This home has high ceilings, lots of windows cause this unit to be light and bright. A dishwasher, washer/dryer in this home makes it easy living. Rental is a 3-month minimum or lease can be longer. Living in Laguna Woods with all its amenities keeps one busy all day and evening.



Laguna Woods is a 55+ gated community in a great location.

Amenities include golf, driving range, pickleball, tennis, paddle tennis, horseback riding, duplicate, and social bridge, lawn bowling, bocce ball, 6 swimming pools, hot tubs, ping pong, computer rooms, archery, ballroom dancing and over 2 hundred clubs to join. Close to Laguna Beach, shopping, medical facilities, restaurants, airport, and more. Country Club Living at its best.