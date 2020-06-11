All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:33 PM

671 Via Menodz

671 Via Mendoza · (949) 873-7003
Location

671 Via Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Lovely furnished unit for you to enjoy. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft, Patio, Balcony and Remodeled kitchen. This home has high ceilings, lots of windows cause this unit to be light and bright. A dishwasher, washer/dryer in this home makes it easy living. Rental is a 3-month minimum or lease can be longer. Living in Laguna Woods with all its amenities keeps one busy all day and evening.

Laguna Woods is a 55+ gated community in a great location.
Amenities include golf, driving range, pickleball, tennis, paddle tennis, horseback riding, duplicate, and social bridge, lawn bowling, bocce ball, 6 swimming pools, hot tubs, ping pong, computer rooms, archery, ballroom dancing and over 2 hundred clubs to join. Close to Laguna Beach, shopping, medical facilities, restaurants, airport, and more. Country Club Living at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671 Via Menodz have any available units?
671 Via Menodz has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 671 Via Menodz have?
Some of 671 Via Menodz's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 671 Via Menodz currently offering any rent specials?
671 Via Menodz isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 Via Menodz pet-friendly?
No, 671 Via Menodz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 671 Via Menodz offer parking?
No, 671 Via Menodz does not offer parking.
Does 671 Via Menodz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 671 Via Menodz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 Via Menodz have a pool?
Yes, 671 Via Menodz has a pool.
Does 671 Via Menodz have accessible units?
No, 671 Via Menodz does not have accessible units.
Does 671 Via Menodz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 671 Via Menodz has units with dishwashers.
Does 671 Via Menodz have units with air conditioning?
No, 671 Via Menodz does not have units with air conditioning.
