619 Avenida Sevilla

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool tennis court

NEAR the CREEK Cottage Style unit with no one above or below. This home has many upgrades and shows beautifully. Enclosed Patio with new double pane windows and sliding door gives much more living space. Some of the upgrades are: Laminate flooring through out except Bathroom and Kitchen, Washer/Dryer, Granite kitchen countertop, newer refrigerator and dishwasher, pull-out shelves in a Hallway closets, Tiled Kitchen, Dining, Hallway and Bathroom floor. Beautiful Plantation Shutters through out. Upgraded Bathroom has double stall shower. Very light and bright. Enjoy 55+ Laguna Woods Resort Community Amenities clubhouses, 5 pools & spas,3 gyms,tennis, lawn bowling, equestrian, 27 & 9 hole golf courses, and a free shuttle service to all of them. CARPORT# 453-12