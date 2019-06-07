All apartments in Laguna Woods
619 Avenida Sevilla
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:23 AM

619 Avenida Sevilla

619 Avenida Sevilla · No Longer Available
Location

619 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
NEAR the CREEK Cottage Style unit with no one above or below. This home has many upgrades and shows beautifully. Enclosed Patio with new double pane windows and sliding door gives much more living space. Some of the upgrades are: Laminate flooring through out except Bathroom and Kitchen, Washer/Dryer, Granite kitchen countertop, newer refrigerator and dishwasher, pull-out shelves in a Hallway closets, Tiled Kitchen, Dining, Hallway and Bathroom floor. Beautiful Plantation Shutters through out. Upgraded Bathroom has double stall shower. Very light and bright. Enjoy 55+ Laguna Woods Resort Community Amenities clubhouses, 5 pools & spas,3 gyms,tennis, lawn bowling, equestrian, 27 & 9 hole golf courses, and a free shuttle service to all of them. CARPORT# 453-12

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

