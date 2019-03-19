544 Via Estrada

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This single level end unit home is available for you. Owners just relocated so this home has been taken care of with pride of ownership. The front door opens to a large living room with fireplace. Separate dining area just off the living room and kitchen. The kitchen has been remodeled and has beautiful counter tops and back splash to fit any one's taste. Extra cabinetry was added for even more storage space in the kitchen. Window over the sink overlooks your private patio and has a pass-through window for easy access when you entertain or just enjoy your morning coffee outside. Leaving the kitchen you will see an atrium which allows additional natural lighting. This home is a gem! The secondary bedroom opens up to the atrium and has ample closet space plus an office nook area. The master bedroom is really large and has more closet space than you can probably fill. The bathroom has a shower/tub combination and comes complete with a newer washer and dryer as well. All new windows to be installed in this unit in the next few weeks. This unit is one you really don't want to miss if you are looking for a place to call home.