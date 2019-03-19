All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5348 Algarrobo

5348 Algarrobo · No Longer Available
Location

5348 Algarrobo, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
pool table
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Long term tenant desired for unfurnished rental. First occupant must be age 55+. Home is in wonderful Gate 10 location of Laguna Woods Village. 2 bd/2ba condo is available now. Wood laminate flooring throughout. Stackable washer and dryer inside the unit. Outstanding view from Master Bedroom, living room and patio. Well mannered pet will be considered with additional $500 Security. No smoking in unit or within 20 feet of building permitted. Tenant pays electric. Tenant to provide proof of renter's insurance. Please submit credit report with lease application. A second occupant can be age 45+ or older. Located in the fabulous age 55 community of Laguna Woods Village. As a resident you will be able to enjoy 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, private community golf courses (27 hole championship course and 9-hole par executive courses), tennis courts, lawn bowling greens, shuffleboard courts, craft and hobby workshops, garden centers, game rooms, billiard rooms, gym, horse stables, a very active theater and arts community, and a fully stocked library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5348 Algarrobo have any available units?
5348 Algarrobo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 5348 Algarrobo have?
Some of 5348 Algarrobo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5348 Algarrobo currently offering any rent specials?
5348 Algarrobo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5348 Algarrobo pet-friendly?
Yes, 5348 Algarrobo is pet friendly.
Does 5348 Algarrobo offer parking?
No, 5348 Algarrobo does not offer parking.
Does 5348 Algarrobo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5348 Algarrobo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5348 Algarrobo have a pool?
Yes, 5348 Algarrobo has a pool.
Does 5348 Algarrobo have accessible units?
No, 5348 Algarrobo does not have accessible units.
Does 5348 Algarrobo have units with dishwashers?
No, 5348 Algarrobo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5348 Algarrobo have units with air conditioning?
No, 5348 Algarrobo does not have units with air conditioning.
