5348 Algarrobo

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool pool table shuffle board cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

Long term tenant desired for unfurnished rental. First occupant must be age 55+. Home is in wonderful Gate 10 location of Laguna Woods Village. 2 bd/2ba condo is available now. Wood laminate flooring throughout. Stackable washer and dryer inside the unit. Outstanding view from Master Bedroom, living room and patio. Well mannered pet will be considered with additional $500 Security. No smoking in unit or within 20 feet of building permitted. Tenant pays electric. Tenant to provide proof of renter's insurance. Please submit credit report with lease application. A second occupant can be age 45+ or older. Located in the fabulous age 55 community of Laguna Woods Village. As a resident you will be able to enjoy 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, private community golf courses (27 hole championship course and 9-hole par executive courses), tennis courts, lawn bowling greens, shuffleboard courts, craft and hobby workshops, garden centers, game rooms, billiard rooms, gym, horse stables, a very active theater and arts community, and a fully stocked library.