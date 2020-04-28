45 Calle Aragon Q

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Simply put, this is best looking, totally remodeled unit I've ever seen in Laguna Woods. Every inch came out perfect. Right colors, right quarts, appliances, new dual-pane windows & sliders, etc. GREAT LOCATION. It's also faced perfectly, gets the sun all day. The Casa Blanca is a wonderful floor plan because there's a door that separates the Master Bedroom & Bath from the rest of the unit. Dimmers on all the lights.

It's an upper unit with a good-sized patio & fabulous view.

You can have 2 little dogs as long as they're less than 23 pounds. The carport is the closest to the building. Sorry, no smokers.

Unfurnished $2,200, Furnished $2,400.