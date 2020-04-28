45 Calle Aragon Q

Amenities
Simply put, this is best looking, totally remodeled unit I've ever seen in Laguna Woods. Every inch came out perfect. Right colors, right quarts, appliances, new dual-pane windows & sliders, etc. GREAT LOCATION. It's also faced perfectly, gets the sun all day. The Casa Blanca is a wonderful floor plan because there's a door that separates the Master Bedroom & Bath from the rest of the unit. Dimmers on all the lights.
It's an upper unit with a good-sized patio & fabulous view.
You can have 2 little dogs as long as they're less than 23 pounds. The carport is the closest to the building. Sorry, no smokers.
Unfurnished $2,200, Furnished $2,400.