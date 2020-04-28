All apartments in Laguna Woods
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
45 Calle Aragon Q
45 Calle Aragon Q

45 Calle Aragon · No Longer Available
Location

45 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Simply put, this is best looking, totally remodeled unit I've ever seen in Laguna Woods. Every inch came out perfect. Right colors, right quarts, appliances, new dual-pane windows & sliders, etc. GREAT LOCATION. It's also faced perfectly, gets the sun all day. The Casa Blanca is a wonderful floor plan because there's a door that separates the Master Bedroom & Bath from the rest of the unit. Dimmers on all the lights.
It's an upper unit with a good-sized patio & fabulous view.
You can have 2 little dogs as long as they're less than 23 pounds. The carport is the closest to the building. Sorry, no smokers.
Unfurnished $2,200, Furnished $2,400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Calle Aragon Q have any available units?
45 Calle Aragon Q doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 45 Calle Aragon Q have?
Some of 45 Calle Aragon Q's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Calle Aragon Q currently offering any rent specials?
45 Calle Aragon Q is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Calle Aragon Q pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Calle Aragon Q is pet friendly.
Does 45 Calle Aragon Q offer parking?
Yes, 45 Calle Aragon Q offers parking.
Does 45 Calle Aragon Q have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Calle Aragon Q does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Calle Aragon Q have a pool?
No, 45 Calle Aragon Q does not have a pool.
Does 45 Calle Aragon Q have accessible units?
No, 45 Calle Aragon Q does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Calle Aragon Q have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Calle Aragon Q does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Calle Aragon Q have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Calle Aragon Q does not have units with air conditioning.
