Senior community for 55+. Lease unfurnished. Lovely single story "La Corona" home with NO ONE ABOVE AND BELOW located in a private location. It has 2 beds and Jack & Jill bathroom. Remodeled unit with laminate flooring, double pane glass windows and sliding door, smoothed vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen. The living area is bright and airy with natural light coming in. Carport # 339 - 10.