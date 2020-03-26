416 Avenida Castilla

Amenities
This is a San Sebastian manor with no one above or below and no steps. Has been updated with Granite Counters, Washer/Dryer, Central Heat & Air and is in a very quiet area. Unit has a jack & Jill bathroom. Carport close by or park in front of the unit. Come and enjoy a get away to Laguna Woods 55+ community with 24 hole golf course, 7 clubhouses, 5 pools, 2 gyms and over 250 social clubs. If you are needing to check out the community, this is a great way to lease short term and find out all what Laguna Woods has to offer. You are close to shopping, 7 miles to Laguna Beach and 20 min drive to Disney to take the Grand Kids. Hurry before this has been leased. Call for Availability.