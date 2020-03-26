All apartments in Laguna Woods
Laguna Woods, CA
416 Avenida Castilla
416 Avenida Castilla

416 Avenida Castilla · No Longer Available
Location

416 Avenida Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
This is a San Sebastian manor with no one above or below and no steps. Has been updated with Granite Counters, Washer/Dryer, Central Heat & Air and is in a very quiet area. Unit has a jack & Jill bathroom. Carport close by or park in front of the unit. Come and enjoy a get away to Laguna Woods 55+ community with 24 hole golf course, 7 clubhouses, 5 pools, 2 gyms and over 250 social clubs. If you are needing to check out the community, this is a great way to lease short term and find out all what Laguna Woods has to offer. You are close to shopping, 7 miles to Laguna Beach and 20 min drive to Disney to take the Grand Kids. Hurry before this has been leased. Call for Availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Avenida Castilla have any available units?
416 Avenida Castilla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 416 Avenida Castilla have?
Some of 416 Avenida Castilla's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Avenida Castilla currently offering any rent specials?
416 Avenida Castilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Avenida Castilla pet-friendly?
No, 416 Avenida Castilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 416 Avenida Castilla offer parking?
Yes, 416 Avenida Castilla offers parking.
Does 416 Avenida Castilla have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 Avenida Castilla offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Avenida Castilla have a pool?
Yes, 416 Avenida Castilla has a pool.
Does 416 Avenida Castilla have accessible units?
No, 416 Avenida Castilla does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Avenida Castilla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Avenida Castilla has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Avenida Castilla have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 416 Avenida Castilla has units with air conditioning.
