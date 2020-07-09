4020 Calle Sonora Este # C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Quiet location. PANORAMIC VIEW of the city, golf course and mountains. COMPLETELY REMODELED ONE LEVEL condo. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Approx. 1213 s/f and one-car DETACHED garage. NEW upgrades including: kitchen cabinets, granite counters, recess lighting, laminated floor and tiled bathrooms. Downstairs unit with NO STEPS. Huge patio off living room with unobstructed VIEW. Large living room with fireplace. INSIDE LAUNDRY. Refrigerator, drapery, washer and dryer are included. Enjoy the world class Laguna Woods 55+ senior living....MUST SEE!