4020 Calle Sonora Este # C

4020 Calle Sonora Este · (949) 451-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4020 Calle Sonora Este, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet location. PANORAMIC VIEW of the city, golf course and mountains. COMPLETELY REMODELED ONE LEVEL condo. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Approx. 1213 s/f and one-car DETACHED garage. NEW upgrades including: kitchen cabinets, granite counters, recess lighting, laminated floor and tiled bathrooms. Downstairs unit with NO STEPS. Huge patio off living room with unobstructed VIEW. Large living room with fireplace. INSIDE LAUNDRY. Refrigerator, drapery, washer and dryer are included. Enjoy the world class Laguna Woods 55+ senior living....MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Calle Sonora Este # C have any available units?
4020 Calle Sonora Este # C has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4020 Calle Sonora Este # C have?
Some of 4020 Calle Sonora Este # C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Calle Sonora Este # C currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Calle Sonora Este # C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Calle Sonora Este # C pet-friendly?
No, 4020 Calle Sonora Este # C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 4020 Calle Sonora Este # C offer parking?
Yes, 4020 Calle Sonora Este # C offers parking.
Does 4020 Calle Sonora Este # C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4020 Calle Sonora Este # C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Calle Sonora Este # C have a pool?
No, 4020 Calle Sonora Este # C does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Calle Sonora Este # C have accessible units?
No, 4020 Calle Sonora Este # C does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Calle Sonora Este # C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 Calle Sonora Este # C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4020 Calle Sonora Este # C have units with air conditioning?
No, 4020 Calle Sonora Este # C does not have units with air conditioning.
