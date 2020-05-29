All apartments in Laguna Woods
3486 Bahia Blanca W
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

3486 Bahia Blanca W

3486 Bahia Blanca West · No Longer Available
Location

3486 Bahia Blanca West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
FOR SALE OR LEASE! Beautiful 1 bedroom condo offers the features you are looking for in an extremely secure 55+ community. Located on the top floor, you do not have any neighbors above. The double pane windows keep the noise out and reduce heating/cooling costs. Newer energy efficient recessed LED lights and smooth ceilings give it a modern look. The master suite provides your own private full bathroom. The view from balcony is spectacular, overlooking the well manicured greens and serene pine trees and hills. A wet bar allows you to have your wine and beverages in an area separate from the kitchen. Private gated entry with locking security screen door for added safety. Extra big cabinets gives you plenty of storage behind your own wrought iron gate entrance. Condo comes with 1 covered carport in front of the building with additional parking on the side. Building has an elevator and covered parking, and has great distance from other properties. Close to the newer Clubhouse 5 which offers resort-like living with a large swimming pool, hot tub, fitness center, dance floor, stage and more. The community offers 7 club houses, 5 swimming pools, 2 professional golf courses, 10 court tennis facility, 2 fitness centers, lawn bowling, equestrian center, theater, library, craft workshops, more than 250 Clubs & Organizations as well as classes taught by Saddleback College Instructors. As a resident, you are welcome to take advantage of the free bus service which serves Laguna Woods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3486 Bahia Blanca W have any available units?
3486 Bahia Blanca W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3486 Bahia Blanca W have?
Some of 3486 Bahia Blanca W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3486 Bahia Blanca W currently offering any rent specials?
3486 Bahia Blanca W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3486 Bahia Blanca W pet-friendly?
No, 3486 Bahia Blanca W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3486 Bahia Blanca W offer parking?
Yes, 3486 Bahia Blanca W offers parking.
Does 3486 Bahia Blanca W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3486 Bahia Blanca W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3486 Bahia Blanca W have a pool?
Yes, 3486 Bahia Blanca W has a pool.
Does 3486 Bahia Blanca W have accessible units?
No, 3486 Bahia Blanca W does not have accessible units.
Does 3486 Bahia Blanca W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3486 Bahia Blanca W has units with dishwashers.
Does 3486 Bahia Blanca W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3486 Bahia Blanca W does not have units with air conditioning.
