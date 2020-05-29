3486 Bahia Blanca W

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse elevator gym parking pool hot tub media room tennis court

FOR SALE OR LEASE! Beautiful 1 bedroom condo offers the features you are looking for in an extremely secure 55+ community. Located on the top floor, you do not have any neighbors above. The double pane windows keep the noise out and reduce heating/cooling costs. Newer energy efficient recessed LED lights and smooth ceilings give it a modern look. The master suite provides your own private full bathroom. The view from balcony is spectacular, overlooking the well manicured greens and serene pine trees and hills. A wet bar allows you to have your wine and beverages in an area separate from the kitchen. Private gated entry with locking security screen door for added safety. Extra big cabinets gives you plenty of storage behind your own wrought iron gate entrance. Condo comes with 1 covered carport in front of the building with additional parking on the side. Building has an elevator and covered parking, and has great distance from other properties. Close to the newer Clubhouse 5 which offers resort-like living with a large swimming pool, hot tub, fitness center, dance floor, stage and more. The community offers 7 club houses, 5 swimming pools, 2 professional golf courses, 10 court tennis facility, 2 fitness centers, lawn bowling, equestrian center, theater, library, craft workshops, more than 250 Clubs & Organizations as well as classes taught by Saddleback College Instructors. As a resident, you are welcome to take advantage of the free bus service which serves Laguna Woods.