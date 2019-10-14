3378 Punta Alta

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Laguna Woods is a Senior Community, one person must be 55 years of age to reside in the condo. The home is a Narvarro Model, 1372 sq. ft of living space, with 2 master suites and 2 full baths. There is a large patio in the front, and a greenbelt in the Back with a smaller patio. Beautiful wood flooring in the Entrance, the dining area and down the Halls. The Kitchen has tile flooring and Corina counters. In the living room is a brick fireplace and lovely views of the large Greenbelt in the back. There are two full baths, with walk-in showers. The dining area has wood shutters.



Laguna Woods is a very active community with a 27 hole professional Golf Course, with Restaurant and Bar. New Tennis Facility, 5 pools, Equestrian Center, 3 fitness centers, 2 Garden Centers, Performing Arts Center, 8 clubhouses, and more than 250 clubs and organizations to take part in.



Rent includes cable TV, water and refuse collection, maintenance of the Landscaping and membership in our Country Club style of living.