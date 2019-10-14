All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated October 14 2019

3378 Punta Alta

3378 Punta Alta · No Longer Available
Location

3378 Punta Alta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Laguna Woods is a Senior Community, one person must be 55 years of age to reside in the condo. The home is a Narvarro Model, 1372 sq. ft of living space, with 2 master suites and 2 full baths. There is a large patio in the front, and a greenbelt in the Back with a smaller patio. Beautiful wood flooring in the Entrance, the dining area and down the Halls. The Kitchen has tile flooring and Corina counters. In the living room is a brick fireplace and lovely views of the large Greenbelt in the back. There are two full baths, with walk-in showers. The dining area has wood shutters.

Laguna Woods is a very active community with a 27 hole professional Golf Course, with Restaurant and Bar. New Tennis Facility, 5 pools, Equestrian Center, 3 fitness centers, 2 Garden Centers, Performing Arts Center, 8 clubhouses, and more than 250 clubs and organizations to take part in.

Rent includes cable TV, water and refuse collection, maintenance of the Landscaping and membership in our Country Club style of living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3378 Punta Alta have any available units?
3378 Punta Alta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3378 Punta Alta have?
Some of 3378 Punta Alta's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3378 Punta Alta currently offering any rent specials?
3378 Punta Alta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3378 Punta Alta pet-friendly?
No, 3378 Punta Alta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3378 Punta Alta offer parking?
Yes, 3378 Punta Alta offers parking.
Does 3378 Punta Alta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3378 Punta Alta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3378 Punta Alta have a pool?
Yes, 3378 Punta Alta has a pool.
Does 3378 Punta Alta have accessible units?
No, 3378 Punta Alta does not have accessible units.
Does 3378 Punta Alta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3378 Punta Alta has units with dishwashers.
Does 3378 Punta Alta have units with air conditioning?
No, 3378 Punta Alta does not have units with air conditioning.
