Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3367 Punta Alta

3367 Punta Alta · No Longer Available
Location

3367 Punta Alta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 1/5/2019. Ideally situated, 3rd floor, upper level, end unit condo with no one above you. Spacious and inviting, this lovely, two bedroom, two bath condo features an updated light & bright kitchen. Combined living and dining room with panoramic views from the balcony. Building is convenient to pool and popular Clubhouse 5. Landlord pays HOA and this includes water, sewer, trash and basic cable TV. Tenant pays electric, upgrades to cable/internet. No smoking permitted. Well mannered pet would be considered with additional $500 deposit. First occupant must be age 55+. Second occupant can be 45 years or older. Tenants must submit background check report, FICO scores to HOA Board for review for residency permit. Tenancy is contingent on HOA approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3367 Punta Alta have any available units?
3367 Punta Alta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3367 Punta Alta have?
Some of 3367 Punta Alta's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3367 Punta Alta currently offering any rent specials?
3367 Punta Alta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3367 Punta Alta pet-friendly?
Yes, 3367 Punta Alta is pet friendly.
Does 3367 Punta Alta offer parking?
No, 3367 Punta Alta does not offer parking.
Does 3367 Punta Alta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3367 Punta Alta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3367 Punta Alta have a pool?
Yes, 3367 Punta Alta has a pool.
Does 3367 Punta Alta have accessible units?
No, 3367 Punta Alta does not have accessible units.
Does 3367 Punta Alta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3367 Punta Alta has units with dishwashers.
Does 3367 Punta Alta have units with air conditioning?
No, 3367 Punta Alta does not have units with air conditioning.
