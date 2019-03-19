3367 Punta Alta

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 1/5/2019. Ideally situated, 3rd floor, upper level, end unit condo with no one above you. Spacious and inviting, this lovely, two bedroom, two bath condo features an updated light & bright kitchen. Combined living and dining room with panoramic views from the balcony. Building is convenient to pool and popular Clubhouse 5. Landlord pays HOA and this includes water, sewer, trash and basic cable TV. Tenant pays electric, upgrades to cable/internet. No smoking permitted. Well mannered pet would be considered with additional $500 deposit. First occupant must be age 55+. Second occupant can be 45 years or older. Tenants must submit background check report, FICO scores to HOA Board for review for residency permit. Tenancy is contingent on HOA approval.