Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:46 AM

3350 Bahia Blanca E

3350 Bahia Blanca East · (714) 745-2592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3350 Bahia Blanca East, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Ground floor Catalina Model condo with garage. Completely remodeled - kitchen has granite counter tops, dual pane windows, wood like flooring and updated bathrooms. /the living room features a wood burning fireplace and wood cabinetry. The dining room has a built in buffet. There's a washer and dryer centrally located in the hall off the bedrooms. There's central air and heat to keep you comfortable year round. The bedrooms have huge closets with mirred doors. The guest bedroom has a built in desk perfect for a computer space. The preferred location of this condo is on a single loaded street. There's a nice patio out front and beautiful view to lush greenery. Your lease affords you access to Laguna Woods' vast array of private amenities & the landlord pays monthly HOA. HOA includes water, trash disposal and over 100 free tv channels. PLUS...Enjoy 27 holes of golf,7 clubhouses,5 swimming pools,2 fitness centers, 250 clubs & so much more.Free bus service within the Village or to the nearby shopping & medical centers.Only 5-7 miles to Laguna Beach,short distance to 5 & 405 Fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 Bahia Blanca E have any available units?
3350 Bahia Blanca E has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3350 Bahia Blanca E have?
Some of 3350 Bahia Blanca E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3350 Bahia Blanca E currently offering any rent specials?
3350 Bahia Blanca E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 Bahia Blanca E pet-friendly?
No, 3350 Bahia Blanca E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3350 Bahia Blanca E offer parking?
Yes, 3350 Bahia Blanca E does offer parking.
Does 3350 Bahia Blanca E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3350 Bahia Blanca E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 Bahia Blanca E have a pool?
Yes, 3350 Bahia Blanca E has a pool.
Does 3350 Bahia Blanca E have accessible units?
No, 3350 Bahia Blanca E does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 Bahia Blanca E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3350 Bahia Blanca E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3350 Bahia Blanca E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3350 Bahia Blanca E has units with air conditioning.
