3350 Bahia Blanca E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Ground floor Catalina Model condo with garage. Completely remodeled - kitchen has granite counter tops, dual pane windows, wood like flooring and updated bathrooms. /the living room features a wood burning fireplace and wood cabinetry. The dining room has a built in buffet. There's a washer and dryer centrally located in the hall off the bedrooms. There's central air and heat to keep you comfortable year round. The bedrooms have huge closets with mirred doors. The guest bedroom has a built in desk perfect for a computer space. The preferred location of this condo is on a single loaded street. There's a nice patio out front and beautiful view to lush greenery. Your lease affords you access to Laguna Woods' vast array of private amenities & the landlord pays monthly HOA. HOA includes water, trash disposal and over 100 free tv channels. PLUS...Enjoy 27 holes of golf,7 clubhouses,5 swimming pools,2 fitness centers, 250 clubs & so much more.Free bus service within the Village or to the nearby shopping & medical centers.Only 5-7 miles to Laguna Beach,short distance to 5 & 405 Fwy.