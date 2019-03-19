All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated March 19 2019

3275 San Amadeo

3275 San Amadeo · No Longer Available
Location

3275 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Lovely "Casa Vista" unit located in Laguna Woods Village Community 55+. This condo features 2 baths, gorgeous wood flooring in living room and bedrooms,and huge enclosed patio with tile floor, cabinets, and peaceful views. Light and bright kitchen includes refrigerator and lots of cabinet storage. Large dining room for entertaining. Master bedroom has closet with built in closet organizer. In unit laundry with stackable washer dryer. Fresh paint throughout. Laguna Woods Village has 27 and 9 hole golf courses, 5 swimming pools, spas, 2 fitness centers and so much more. Owner is looking for a 6 to 8 month long lease. Perfect for a home away from home!

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3275 San Amadeo have any available units?
3275 San Amadeo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3275 San Amadeo have?
Some of 3275 San Amadeo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3275 San Amadeo currently offering any rent specials?
3275 San Amadeo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3275 San Amadeo pet-friendly?
No, 3275 San Amadeo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3275 San Amadeo offer parking?
No, 3275 San Amadeo does not offer parking.
Does 3275 San Amadeo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3275 San Amadeo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3275 San Amadeo have a pool?
Yes, 3275 San Amadeo has a pool.
Does 3275 San Amadeo have accessible units?
No, 3275 San Amadeo does not have accessible units.
Does 3275 San Amadeo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3275 San Amadeo has units with dishwashers.
Does 3275 San Amadeo have units with air conditioning?
No, 3275 San Amadeo does not have units with air conditioning.
