3275 San Amadeo

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

Lovely "Casa Vista" unit located in Laguna Woods Village Community 55+. This condo features 2 baths, gorgeous wood flooring in living room and bedrooms,and huge enclosed patio with tile floor, cabinets, and peaceful views. Light and bright kitchen includes refrigerator and lots of cabinet storage. Large dining room for entertaining. Master bedroom has closet with built in closet organizer. In unit laundry with stackable washer dryer. Fresh paint throughout. Laguna Woods Village has 27 and 9 hole golf courses, 5 swimming pools, spas, 2 fitness centers and so much more. Owner is looking for a 6 to 8 month long lease. Perfect for a home away from home!



+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++