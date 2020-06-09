3274 San Amadeo

Amenities

Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. VIEW! REMODELED! FURNISHED! Short or long term RENTAL.

Popular Casa Vista floor plan, downstairs, PRIVATE location with beautiful views!

Completely furnished with all the luxuries of a 2nd home. Enjoy 2 bedrooms/ 2 baths PLUS Covered patio with OUTDOOR furniture and BBQ.

Year round enjoyment! Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances,and easy care wood floors. Guest bedroom has a desk/office space along with a captains bed, sleeps 2 individuals comfortably. Guest bath, remodeled, granite, walk in shower. Master bedroom, with king size bed, walk in closet, extra window to let in lots of natural light, en suite bathroom with a walk in shower and granite counter tops.

Convenient washer dryer located in hall closet. Laguna Woods Village Ammenities - Enjoy 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, private community golf courses, tennis courts, lawn bowling greens, shuffleboard courts, craft and hobby workshops, garden centers, game rooms, billiard rooms, gym, horse stables, a very active theater and arts community, and library. Over 250 social clubs to join. This is all within a beautifully landscaped, gate-guarded community convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants and the BEACH.