All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 3274 San Amadeo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
3274 San Amadeo
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:06 AM

3274 San Amadeo

3274 San Amadeo · (949) 212-8845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3274 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. VIEW! REMODELED! FURNISHED! Short or long term RENTAL.
Popular Casa Vista floor plan, downstairs, PRIVATE location with beautiful views!
Completely furnished with all the luxuries of a 2nd home. Enjoy 2 bedrooms/ 2 baths PLUS Covered patio with OUTDOOR furniture and BBQ.
Year round enjoyment! Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances,and easy care wood floors. Guest bedroom has a desk/office space along with a captains bed, sleeps 2 individuals comfortably. Guest bath, remodeled, granite, walk in shower. Master bedroom, with king size bed, walk in closet, extra window to let in lots of natural light, en suite bathroom with a walk in shower and granite counter tops.
Convenient washer dryer located in hall closet. Laguna Woods Village Ammenities - Enjoy 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, private community golf courses, tennis courts, lawn bowling greens, shuffleboard courts, craft and hobby workshops, garden centers, game rooms, billiard rooms, gym, horse stables, a very active theater and arts community, and library. Over 250 social clubs to join. This is all within a beautifully landscaped, gate-guarded community convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants and the BEACH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3274 San Amadeo have any available units?
3274 San Amadeo has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3274 San Amadeo have?
Some of 3274 San Amadeo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3274 San Amadeo currently offering any rent specials?
3274 San Amadeo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3274 San Amadeo pet-friendly?
No, 3274 San Amadeo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3274 San Amadeo offer parking?
No, 3274 San Amadeo does not offer parking.
Does 3274 San Amadeo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3274 San Amadeo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3274 San Amadeo have a pool?
Yes, 3274 San Amadeo has a pool.
Does 3274 San Amadeo have accessible units?
No, 3274 San Amadeo does not have accessible units.
Does 3274 San Amadeo have units with dishwashers?
No, 3274 San Amadeo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3274 San Amadeo have units with air conditioning?
No, 3274 San Amadeo does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3274 San Amadeo?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity