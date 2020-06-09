All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A

3242 San Amadeo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3242 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
Light & airy with 1,656 sq. ft. and unit becomes available for you to design to your special needs. Great floor plan is specious and perfect layout for entertaining & enjoyment. Three large bed rooms & 2 full bath. New dual pane sliders & windows gives you a more spectacular view of the hills and trees from the living room & large balcony. Master bathroom has updated shower with seat and glass enclosure. Convenience elevator & stairs for your choice. Enjoy all the amenities of Laguna Woods Village, the premier 55+resort-style living community in Southern California: 18 holes golf course & a 9 hole par 3 course; 7 clubhouses; 5 pools; 2 free fitness centers; riding stables; a library; 200+clubs; a theater; free bus service to surrounding shopping & other amenities; would-class medical facilities and much more...are all within the community. Fun place for family & friends get together. 24 hrs. security/gated community.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3454941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A have any available units?
3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A have?
Some of 3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A currently offering any rent specials?
3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A pet-friendly?
No, 3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A offer parking?
Yes, 3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A offers parking.
Does 3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A have a pool?
Yes, 3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A has a pool.
Does 3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A have accessible units?
No, 3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A has units with dishwashers.
Does 3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College