3242 San Amadeo Unit 2A

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool media room

Light & airy with 1,656 sq. ft. and unit becomes available for you to design to your special needs. Great floor plan is specious and perfect layout for entertaining & enjoyment. Three large bed rooms & 2 full bath. New dual pane sliders & windows gives you a more spectacular view of the hills and trees from the living room & large balcony. Master bathroom has updated shower with seat and glass enclosure. Convenience elevator & stairs for your choice. Enjoy all the amenities of Laguna Woods Village, the premier 55+resort-style living community in Southern California: 18 holes golf course & a 9 hole par 3 course; 7 clubhouses; 5 pools; 2 free fitness centers; riding stables; a library; 200+clubs; a theater; free bus service to surrounding shopping & other amenities; would-class medical facilities and much more...are all within the community. Fun place for family & friends get together. 24 hrs. security/gated community.



No Pets Allowed



