3236 San Amadeo

This gorgeous 2 Bed/2 Bath House is located in a nice and quiet complex without any busy traffic noise. No one lives above or below. For this house, the only common wall is the garage wall which is adjacent to the neighbor’s garage. An attached 1-car garage makes extra room for storage. The Laundry is also in the garage. Its kitchen has been remodeled with recessed light. The living room has 2 sky lights providing ample sunlight. Laminated wood is laid through the house except the fairly new tiles for the kitchen and bathroom floors. In addition to the 1083 sq. Ft living area, there is a glass enclosed sunroom with 2 skylights, which could be used for office or entertaining. The house is equipped with Central A/C, forced air heating furnace and a fireplace in the living room. Laguna Woods is one of the most prestigious senior community in the U.S. The owner can enjoy more than 200 different club activities, such as golfing, tennis, swimming, horseback riding, sewing, Mahjong....you name it.