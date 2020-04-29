All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM

3236 San Amadeo

3236 San Amadeo · No Longer Available
Location

3236 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
This gorgeous 2 Bed/2 Bath House is located in a nice and quiet complex without any busy traffic noise. No one lives above or below. For this house, the only common wall is the garage wall which is adjacent to the neighbor’s garage. An attached 1-car garage makes extra room for storage. The Laundry is also in the garage. Its kitchen has been remodeled with recessed light. The living room has 2 sky lights providing ample sunlight. Laminated wood is laid through the house except the fairly new tiles for the kitchen and bathroom floors. In addition to the 1083 sq. Ft living area, there is a glass enclosed sunroom with 2 skylights, which could be used for office or entertaining. The house is equipped with Central A/C, forced air heating furnace and a fireplace in the living room. Laguna Woods is one of the most prestigious senior community in the U.S. The owner can enjoy more than 200 different club activities, such as golfing, tennis, swimming, horseback riding, sewing, Mahjong....you name it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 San Amadeo have any available units?
3236 San Amadeo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3236 San Amadeo have?
Some of 3236 San Amadeo's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3236 San Amadeo currently offering any rent specials?
3236 San Amadeo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 San Amadeo pet-friendly?
No, 3236 San Amadeo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3236 San Amadeo offer parking?
Yes, 3236 San Amadeo offers parking.
Does 3236 San Amadeo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3236 San Amadeo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 San Amadeo have a pool?
No, 3236 San Amadeo does not have a pool.
Does 3236 San Amadeo have accessible units?
No, 3236 San Amadeo does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 San Amadeo have units with dishwashers?
No, 3236 San Amadeo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3236 San Amadeo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3236 San Amadeo has units with air conditioning.

