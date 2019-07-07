3206 Via Buena

Amenities

Spacious two car garage home in Laguna Woods Village on a very lovely cul de sac. Age 55+ Community. First occupant must be age 55+, a second occupant must be 45+. Submit on pets. Laguna Woods has strict anti-smoking rules. Private, gated courtyard and patio area with beautiful roses welcomes you home. Fantastic area for entertaining. This La Reina floorplan offers 3 bedrooms and a generously sized glass enclosed patio off of the kitchen and dining room for added living space. Tenant to provide own washer/dryer (electric). Hook ups in garage. Large corner lot with expansive greenbelt on side and behind home. Long Term Tenant desired. Submit on well mannered pet. Minimum credit rating of 750. The Community of Laguna Woods Village features: 27 holes of golf + a walking 9 hole course, tennis, pickle ball, pools, 2 fitness centers, bridge card room, 7 club houses, community service building, City Hall, computer rooms, over 200 clubs & much, much more. Free bus transportation. Laguna Woods Village is close to Laguna Beach, shopping, restaurants, freeways, toll-roads, and medical facilities. The Unit includes: water, trash, basic cable, landscaping, and exterior building maintenance plus access to all Laguna Woods Village Facilities.