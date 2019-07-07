All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:25 AM

3206 Via Buena

3206 via Buena Vista · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3206 via Buena Vista, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious two car garage home in Laguna Woods Village on a very lovely cul de sac. Age 55+ Community. First occupant must be age 55+, a second occupant must be 45+. Submit on pets. Laguna Woods has strict anti-smoking rules. Private, gated courtyard and patio area with beautiful roses welcomes you home. Fantastic area for entertaining. This La Reina floorplan offers 3 bedrooms and a generously sized glass enclosed patio off of the kitchen and dining room for added living space. Tenant to provide own washer/dryer (electric). Hook ups in garage. Large corner lot with expansive greenbelt on side and behind home. Long Term Tenant desired. Submit on well mannered pet. Minimum credit rating of 750. The Community of Laguna Woods Village features: 27 holes of golf + a walking 9 hole course, tennis, pickle ball, pools, 2 fitness centers, bridge card room, 7 club houses, community service building, City Hall, computer rooms, over 200 clubs & much, much more. Free bus transportation. Laguna Woods Village is close to Laguna Beach, shopping, restaurants, freeways, toll-roads, and medical facilities. The Unit includes: water, trash, basic cable, landscaping, and exterior building maintenance plus access to all Laguna Woods Village Facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Via Buena have any available units?
3206 Via Buena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3206 Via Buena have?
Some of 3206 Via Buena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Via Buena currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Via Buena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Via Buena pet-friendly?
Yes, 3206 Via Buena is pet friendly.
Does 3206 Via Buena offer parking?
Yes, 3206 Via Buena offers parking.
Does 3206 Via Buena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3206 Via Buena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Via Buena have a pool?
Yes, 3206 Via Buena has a pool.
Does 3206 Via Buena have accessible units?
No, 3206 Via Buena does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Via Buena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 Via Buena has units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 Via Buena have units with air conditioning?
No, 3206 Via Buena does not have units with air conditioning.
