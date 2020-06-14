All apartments in Laguna Woods
3104 Via Serena S
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:19 AM

3104 Via Serena S

3104 Via Serena · (714) 614-2825
Location

3104 Via Serena, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Very Private location, Stunning view of Saddle Back Valley Mountain & Community Nursery, Peaceful & Tranquil.... Perfect Move-in Condition, Just redone
all details, after remodel nobody have lived, Everything fresh and brand new, Newer beautiful Modern kitchen, top quality stainless steel bran new appliances in the kitchen, Quartz Counter Top, Shiny bright tile back splash, Recessed Light, New Dual Pane Windows and Sliding Doors, Two Bathrooms are perfectly redone, New Bathtub & Shower, New Vanity & New Cabinet...Absolutely not disappointed...... Private Patio Access from Living room & one Bedroom, Master Bedroom has a walk-in-closet,Relax & Enjoy....Ground Level Unit, Need to come down through Stairway from the Street..
Enjoy All This Community Amenities, more than 200 Clubs, Pools, Golf Course, Library, Club House... Much Much more...
Must See

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Via Serena S have any available units?
3104 Via Serena S has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3104 Via Serena S have?
Some of 3104 Via Serena S's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Via Serena S currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Via Serena S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Via Serena S pet-friendly?
No, 3104 Via Serena S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3104 Via Serena S offer parking?
No, 3104 Via Serena S does not offer parking.
Does 3104 Via Serena S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Via Serena S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Via Serena S have a pool?
Yes, 3104 Via Serena S has a pool.
Does 3104 Via Serena S have accessible units?
No, 3104 Via Serena S does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Via Serena S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Via Serena S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3104 Via Serena S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3104 Via Serena S does not have units with air conditioning.
