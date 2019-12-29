All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 3038 Via Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
3038 Via Vista
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

3038 Via Vista

3038 Via Vista · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3038 Via Vista, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
**55+ Community**
A stunning refurbished Laguna Woods Village "Villa Nova" model. Tastefully FULL FURNISHED home located in a WONDERFUL park-like convenient location with GREAT curb appeal! This has been newly painted with newly engineered floors. There is a pull-out double bed and office space in the guest bedroom. The Atrium has new tile flooring as well as sound proof insulated windows to keep the home cool. Brand new front door and new dimmer switch lighting throughout the home . Brand new plantation shutters with great natural lighting. Tile flooring in the kitchen and baths. A gorgeous remodeled open kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with granite vanities, skylights and large tiled stall showers. Additional features include a stackable washer/dryer, double pane windows, central heat and air, crown moldings, recessed lighting and an extra window in the master bedroom. Add all this to the amenities offered by Laguna Woods Village and you have a winning community -- golf, tennis, 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, equestrian center, gardening opportunities, over 200 clubs and organizations ensure you will never get bored here! Country Club Living at its BEST and just approximately 6 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3038 Via Vista have any available units?
3038 Via Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3038 Via Vista have?
Some of 3038 Via Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3038 Via Vista currently offering any rent specials?
3038 Via Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3038 Via Vista pet-friendly?
No, 3038 Via Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3038 Via Vista offer parking?
No, 3038 Via Vista does not offer parking.
Does 3038 Via Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3038 Via Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3038 Via Vista have a pool?
Yes, 3038 Via Vista has a pool.
Does 3038 Via Vista have accessible units?
No, 3038 Via Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 3038 Via Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3038 Via Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 3038 Via Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3038 Via Vista has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconyLaguna Woods Apartments with Garage
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College