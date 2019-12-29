3038 Via Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

**55+ Community**

A stunning refurbished Laguna Woods Village "Villa Nova" model. Tastefully FULL FURNISHED home located in a WONDERFUL park-like convenient location with GREAT curb appeal! This has been newly painted with newly engineered floors. There is a pull-out double bed and office space in the guest bedroom. The Atrium has new tile flooring as well as sound proof insulated windows to keep the home cool. Brand new front door and new dimmer switch lighting throughout the home . Brand new plantation shutters with great natural lighting. Tile flooring in the kitchen and baths. A gorgeous remodeled open kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with granite vanities, skylights and large tiled stall showers. Additional features include a stackable washer/dryer, double pane windows, central heat and air, crown moldings, recessed lighting and an extra window in the master bedroom. Add all this to the amenities offered by Laguna Woods Village and you have a winning community -- golf, tennis, 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, equestrian center, gardening opportunities, over 200 clubs and organizations ensure you will never get bored here! Country Club Living at its BEST and just approximately 6 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach.