Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:11 PM

29 Calle Aragon

29 Calle Aragon · (949) 495-3626
Location

29 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit Q · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

SHORT TERM LEASE...Incredible location with serene park like views. Just finished beautifully remodeling this 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper unit. New Windows, Floors, Kitchen w/Quartz countertops and Marble backsplash. Stainless Steel Appliances, Skylights in Kitchen and both baths, Washer/Dryer. Central Heating and Air Conditioning. Furnishings are high end with attention to detail. Unit available as of June 1 for a short term rental till October 1. 4 months only! Available for 2020. Owners are interviewing candidates now! 55+ Community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Calle Aragon have any available units?
29 Calle Aragon has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 29 Calle Aragon currently offering any rent specials?
29 Calle Aragon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Calle Aragon pet-friendly?
No, 29 Calle Aragon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 29 Calle Aragon offer parking?
No, 29 Calle Aragon does not offer parking.
Does 29 Calle Aragon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Calle Aragon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Calle Aragon have a pool?
No, 29 Calle Aragon does not have a pool.
Does 29 Calle Aragon have accessible units?
No, 29 Calle Aragon does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Calle Aragon have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Calle Aragon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Calle Aragon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29 Calle Aragon has units with air conditioning.
