29 Calle Aragon

Amenities
SHORT TERM LEASE...Incredible location with serene park like views. Just finished beautifully remodeling this 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper unit. New Windows, Floors, Kitchen w/Quartz countertops and Marble backsplash. Stainless Steel Appliances, Skylights in Kitchen and both baths, Washer/Dryer. Central Heating and Air Conditioning. Furnishings are high end with attention to detail. Unit available as of June 1 for a short term rental till October 1. 4 months only! Available for 2020. Owners are interviewing candidates now! 55+ Community