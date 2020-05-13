29 Calle Aragon

Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

SHORT TERM LEASE...Incredible location with serene park like views. Just finished beautifully remodeling this 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper unit. New Windows, Floors, Kitchen w/Quartz countertops and Marble backsplash. Stainless Steel Appliances, Skylights in Kitchen and both baths, Washer/Dryer. Central Heating and Air Conditioning. Furnishings are high end with attention to detail. Unit available as of June 1 for a short term rental till October 1. 4 months only! Available for 2020. Owners are interviewing candidates now! 55+ Community