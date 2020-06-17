24055 Paseo Del Lago

Amenities

You can't beat senior living at this price with all the added amenities. This is a gorgeous model D on the 4th floor with outstanding Eastern views of the sunrise, hills executive golf course and city lights. With 2 bedrooms on opposite sides of the living area, this model is highly desirable. The kitchenette has an added work area and display shelves that provides extra storage and counter space. The large master suite includes a walk in closet & private bath. The guest bedroom/den has a private bath as well with a stall shower. This home has generous living space. This unit is furnished for your pleasure. Included in your monthly assessment is a dinner meal plan, housekeeping, all utilities paid (except phone & internet) cable TV, planed activities and entertainment, an attended lobby/reception desk and more. This is truly resort living. Plus, you enjoy all the wonderful amenities that Laguna Woods Village 55+ Gated Resort Community has to offer. 2 Professional Golf Courses and a 9 hole Executive Course, imagine playing 18 holes for less than $10.00, 7 clubs houses, 5 Pools, 2 Fitness Centers, lawn bowling, a state of the art Theater, Equestrian Center, Art Studios, over 200 Social Clubs and Organizations, Free Bus transportation within the community as well as to local shopping centers, medical building, all this and only 5 miles to beautiful Laguna Beach.