Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

24055 Paseo Del Lago

24055 Paseo Del Lago West · (949) 338-5170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24055 Paseo Del Lago West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 462 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
walk in closets
gym
pool
media room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
pool
internet access
lobby
media room
You can't beat senior living at this price with all the added amenities. This is a gorgeous model D on the 4th floor with outstanding Eastern views of the sunrise, hills executive golf course and city lights. With 2 bedrooms on opposite sides of the living area, this model is highly desirable. The kitchenette has an added work area and display shelves that provides extra storage and counter space. The large master suite includes a walk in closet & private bath. The guest bedroom/den has a private bath as well with a stall shower. This home has generous living space. This unit is furnished for your pleasure. Included in your monthly assessment is a dinner meal plan, housekeeping, all utilities paid (except phone & internet) cable TV, planed activities and entertainment, an attended lobby/reception desk and more. This is truly resort living. Plus, you enjoy all the wonderful amenities that Laguna Woods Village 55+ Gated Resort Community has to offer. 2 Professional Golf Courses and a 9 hole Executive Course, imagine playing 18 holes for less than $10.00, 7 clubs houses, 5 Pools, 2 Fitness Centers, lawn bowling, a state of the art Theater, Equestrian Center, Art Studios, over 200 Social Clubs and Organizations, Free Bus transportation within the community as well as to local shopping centers, medical building, all this and only 5 miles to beautiful Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24055 Paseo Del Lago have any available units?
24055 Paseo Del Lago has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24055 Paseo Del Lago have?
Some of 24055 Paseo Del Lago's amenities include all utils included, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24055 Paseo Del Lago currently offering any rent specials?
24055 Paseo Del Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24055 Paseo Del Lago pet-friendly?
No, 24055 Paseo Del Lago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 24055 Paseo Del Lago offer parking?
No, 24055 Paseo Del Lago does not offer parking.
Does 24055 Paseo Del Lago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24055 Paseo Del Lago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24055 Paseo Del Lago have a pool?
Yes, 24055 Paseo Del Lago has a pool.
Does 24055 Paseo Del Lago have accessible units?
Yes, 24055 Paseo Del Lago has accessible units.
Does 24055 Paseo Del Lago have units with dishwashers?
No, 24055 Paseo Del Lago does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24055 Paseo Del Lago have units with air conditioning?
No, 24055 Paseo Del Lago does not have units with air conditioning.
