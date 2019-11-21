24055 Paseo Del Lago

Amenities

Stunning views. Gorgeous mountain and twinkling night light views from every window! Sought after Towers II Model C. Very clean. Engineered hardwood, light colored carpeting in living room and bedrooms. Huge living/Dining room with a wall of sliding windows. Nice size balcony for lots of plants. Expanded kitchen featuring a wall of cupboards and counter space. Nearly new sink and faucet and refrigerator with bottom freezer drawers. Spacious Master Suite with walk-in closet, balcony, large vanity with newer faucet and bath with tub/shower. Second bedroom has full-length mirrored closet with custom built-ins and wall of sliding windows with balcony. Hall bath has walk-in shower and large vanity. Entry features a large closet with mirrored door. Aproximately 1200 sq feet of living space. Towers amenities include weekly housekeeping, meal plan, utilities (except phone & Internet) and basic cable. Onsite activities include: movies, live entertainment, fitness classes, card room, library, bingo, art room and more. Laguna Woods amenities include: horse back riding, golf, fitness centers, 7 clubhouses, 5 pools and 4 spa tubs, tennis, basketball, billards, Bocce ball, over 200 clubs and more! Shuttle bus transportation from Towers door to community and area shopping and restaurants.