All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 24055 Paseo Del Lago.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
24055 Paseo Del Lago
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

24055 Paseo Del Lago

24055 Paseo Del Lago · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

24055 Paseo Del Lago, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
bocce court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Stunning views. Gorgeous mountain and twinkling night light views from every window! Sought after Towers II Model C. Very clean. Engineered hardwood, light colored carpeting in living room and bedrooms. Huge living/Dining room with a wall of sliding windows. Nice size balcony for lots of plants. Expanded kitchen featuring a wall of cupboards and counter space. Nearly new sink and faucet and refrigerator with bottom freezer drawers. Spacious Master Suite with walk-in closet, balcony, large vanity with newer faucet and bath with tub/shower. Second bedroom has full-length mirrored closet with custom built-ins and wall of sliding windows with balcony. Hall bath has walk-in shower and large vanity. Entry features a large closet with mirrored door. Aproximately 1200 sq feet of living space. Towers amenities include weekly housekeeping, meal plan, utilities (except phone & Internet) and basic cable. Onsite activities include: movies, live entertainment, fitness classes, card room, library, bingo, art room and more. Laguna Woods amenities include: horse back riding, golf, fitness centers, 7 clubhouses, 5 pools and 4 spa tubs, tennis, basketball, billards, Bocce ball, over 200 clubs and more! Shuttle bus transportation from Towers door to community and area shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24055 Paseo Del Lago have any available units?
24055 Paseo Del Lago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 24055 Paseo Del Lago have?
Some of 24055 Paseo Del Lago's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24055 Paseo Del Lago currently offering any rent specials?
24055 Paseo Del Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24055 Paseo Del Lago pet-friendly?
No, 24055 Paseo Del Lago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 24055 Paseo Del Lago offer parking?
No, 24055 Paseo Del Lago does not offer parking.
Does 24055 Paseo Del Lago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24055 Paseo Del Lago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24055 Paseo Del Lago have a pool?
Yes, 24055 Paseo Del Lago has a pool.
Does 24055 Paseo Del Lago have accessible units?
No, 24055 Paseo Del Lago does not have accessible units.
Does 24055 Paseo Del Lago have units with dishwashers?
No, 24055 Paseo Del Lago does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24055 Paseo Del Lago have units with air conditioning?
No, 24055 Paseo Del Lago does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Woods 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Woods Apartments with Garages
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College