2386 Via Mariposa W.

Short Term (4/26 thru 12/31), 5 to 8 mos. Location & View! Welcome to this attractive/spacious 2 beds & 1.75 baths GARDEN VILLA 2nd floor (via elevator) end unit with enclosed balcony. Enjoy a cup of tea/coffee in the balcony with 8th hole golf course view. You've got to see it to appreciate it's worth to try Village by renting this beautifully, well furnished condo and enjoy the life style of the Laguna Woods Village, a 55 plus retirement community, with it's great amenities: 5 swimming pools, 7 Clubhouses, 2 fitness centers, a 27 hole golf course with its own clubhouse and a restaurant, and a 9 hole par 3 executive golf course, an equestrian center, wood workshop, a ceramic/sculpture studio with kiln,sewing room, and much more. Over 200 social clubs to join. Free bus service within the Village or to the nearby shopping & medical centers. Only 5-7 miles to Laguna Beach, short distance to 5 & 405 Fwy.