Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

2386 Via Mariposa W.

2386 via Mariposa West · No Longer Available
Location

2386 via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
Short Term (4/26 thru 12/31), 5 to 8 mos. Location & View! Welcome to this attractive/spacious 2 beds & 1.75 baths GARDEN VILLA 2nd floor (via elevator) end unit with enclosed balcony. Enjoy a cup of tea/coffee in the balcony with 8th hole golf course view. You've got to see it to appreciate it's worth to try Village by renting this beautifully, well furnished condo and enjoy the life style of the Laguna Woods Village, a 55 plus retirement community, with it's great amenities: 5 swimming pools, 7 Clubhouses, 2 fitness centers, a 27 hole golf course with its own clubhouse and a restaurant, and a 9 hole par 3 executive golf course, an equestrian center, wood workshop, a ceramic/sculpture studio with kiln,sewing room, and much more. Over 200 social clubs to join. Free bus service within the Village or to the nearby shopping & medical centers. Only 5-7 miles to Laguna Beach, short distance to 5 & 405 Fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2386 Via Mariposa W. have any available units?
2386 Via Mariposa W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2386 Via Mariposa W. have?
Some of 2386 Via Mariposa W.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2386 Via Mariposa W. currently offering any rent specials?
2386 Via Mariposa W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2386 Via Mariposa W. pet-friendly?
No, 2386 Via Mariposa W. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2386 Via Mariposa W. offer parking?
No, 2386 Via Mariposa W. does not offer parking.
Does 2386 Via Mariposa W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2386 Via Mariposa W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2386 Via Mariposa W. have a pool?
Yes, 2386 Via Mariposa W. has a pool.
Does 2386 Via Mariposa W. have accessible units?
No, 2386 Via Mariposa W. does not have accessible units.
Does 2386 Via Mariposa W. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2386 Via Mariposa W. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2386 Via Mariposa W. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2386 Via Mariposa W. does not have units with air conditioning.
