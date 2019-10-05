2381 Via Mariposa W

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Brand New Remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath El Mirador Model. Bedrooms are located on either side of the Large Living Room. Beautifully reconstructed kitchen and bathrooms with 2 gorgeous tiled showers. Wood-like vinyl flooring in living room and hallways. Carpet in the bedrooms. Subterranean parking garage with large party/rec room available to residents. Located on 2nd floor via a building elevator or stairs for exercise. Submit on Pets.

Join the Active Ageless in 'CAMP' Laguna Woods Village where the amenities can keep you young. Over 200 Social Clubs, Free Tennis, 27 Hole Golf Course and a Par 3 course, Equestrian Center, Library, 800 seat Performing Arts Center with Live Entertainment, Art, Jewelry, Computer, Photography and Equestrian Center; 3 Fitness Centers, 5 Pools, 8 Clubhouses, Tennis, Bridge 7 days a week. Dues include trash, water, landscaping, building maintenance and building insurance, Free Bus Service, Guard Gated, Security Patrol and so much more. Only minutes from Laguna Beach. Must be 55 years old to live in the community.