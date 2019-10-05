All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 2381 Via Mariposa W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
2381 Via Mariposa W
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:29 AM

2381 Via Mariposa W

2381 via Mariposa West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2381 via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Brand New Remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath El Mirador Model. Bedrooms are located on either side of the Large Living Room. Beautifully reconstructed kitchen and bathrooms with 2 gorgeous tiled showers. Wood-like vinyl flooring in living room and hallways. Carpet in the bedrooms. Subterranean parking garage with large party/rec room available to residents. Located on 2nd floor via a building elevator or stairs for exercise. Submit on Pets.
Join the Active Ageless in 'CAMP' Laguna Woods Village where the amenities can keep you young. Over 200 Social Clubs, Free Tennis, 27 Hole Golf Course and a Par 3 course, Equestrian Center, Library, 800 seat Performing Arts Center with Live Entertainment, Art, Jewelry, Computer, Photography and Equestrian Center; 3 Fitness Centers, 5 Pools, 8 Clubhouses, Tennis, Bridge 7 days a week. Dues include trash, water, landscaping, building maintenance and building insurance, Free Bus Service, Guard Gated, Security Patrol and so much more. Only minutes from Laguna Beach. Must be 55 years old to live in the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2381 Via Mariposa W have any available units?
2381 Via Mariposa W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2381 Via Mariposa W have?
Some of 2381 Via Mariposa W's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2381 Via Mariposa W currently offering any rent specials?
2381 Via Mariposa W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2381 Via Mariposa W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2381 Via Mariposa W is pet friendly.
Does 2381 Via Mariposa W offer parking?
Yes, 2381 Via Mariposa W offers parking.
Does 2381 Via Mariposa W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2381 Via Mariposa W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2381 Via Mariposa W have a pool?
Yes, 2381 Via Mariposa W has a pool.
Does 2381 Via Mariposa W have accessible units?
No, 2381 Via Mariposa W does not have accessible units.
Does 2381 Via Mariposa W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2381 Via Mariposa W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2381 Via Mariposa W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2381 Via Mariposa W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Woods 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Woods Apartments with Garages
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College