2333 Avenida Sevilla

Amenities
Popular New Valencia Model. You will enjoy this single level with no stairs and no one over or under. It feels like a little house surrounded by open space and featuring a large private front patio with storage closets. Located so convenient to Carport with storage and to Community Laundry. The center Atrium offers additional open living space/patio. Enjoy the many Community Amenities including Pools, Gyms, Library, 7 Clubhouses, Organizations and located so close to the outstanding Golf Course and Newer Clubhouse with Restaurant and Viewing Balcony Dining. Like living in a Vacation Paradise with Security Gates and Guards. And so much more! Free Cable TV and Utilities (except Electric and Internet. Great location just inside Gate 5 and close to Gate 6. Bath has tub/shower and walk-in shower. No showings until Tues. April 30. No Pets and No Smoking.
