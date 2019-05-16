All apartments in Laguna Woods
2333 Avenida Sevilla
2333 Avenida Sevilla

2333 Avenida Sevilla · No Longer Available
Laguna Woods
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2333 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
cable included
carport
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
cable included
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
Popular New Valencia Model. You will enjoy this single level with no stairs and no one over or under. It feels like a little house surrounded by open space and featuring a large private front patio with storage closets. Located so convenient to Carport with storage and to Community Laundry. The center Atrium offers additional open living space/patio. Enjoy the many Community Amenities including Pools, Gyms, Library, 7 Clubhouses, Organizations and located so close to the outstanding Golf Course and Newer Clubhouse with Restaurant and Viewing Balcony Dining. Like living in a Vacation Paradise with Security Gates and Guards. And so much more! Free Cable TV and Utilities (except Electric and Internet. Great location just inside Gate 5 and close to Gate 6. Bath has tub/shower and walk-in shower. No showings until Tues. April 30. No Pets and No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Avenida Sevilla have any available units?
2333 Avenida Sevilla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2333 Avenida Sevilla have?
Some of 2333 Avenida Sevilla's amenities include patio / balcony, cable included, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 Avenida Sevilla currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Avenida Sevilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Avenida Sevilla pet-friendly?
No, 2333 Avenida Sevilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2333 Avenida Sevilla offer parking?
Yes, 2333 Avenida Sevilla offers parking.
Does 2333 Avenida Sevilla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333 Avenida Sevilla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Avenida Sevilla have a pool?
Yes, 2333 Avenida Sevilla has a pool.
Does 2333 Avenida Sevilla have accessible units?
No, 2333 Avenida Sevilla does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Avenida Sevilla have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 Avenida Sevilla does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2333 Avenida Sevilla have units with air conditioning?
No, 2333 Avenida Sevilla does not have units with air conditioning.
